NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) is a supplement form of the amino acid cysteine and has a range of potential health benefits. It has been around a while and used in traditional medicine to aid in detoxification of acetaminophen (Tylenol) overdoses and used as a mucolytic for respiratory concerns. The FDA tried to ban OTC use as it was trying to categorize it as a ‘‘drug’’ but this failed as historic use as a dietary supplement was protected by certain laws. It is recognized that a special type using a select manufacturing system/process yield a very high-quality bioavailable NAC, it will be discussed here in this article. Here are the most well-supported and recognized benefits of NAC:

1. Antioxidant Support

NAC replenishes glutathione , one of the body's most powerful antioxidants.

Helps protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation.

2. Liver Support & Detoxification

Used in hospitals to treat acetaminophen (Tylenol) overdose .

Supports liver detoxification processes by boosting glutathione.

Know to save lives in those who mistakenly or purposefully take too much acetaminophen.

3. Respiratory Health

Acts as a mucolytic —helps break down mucus.

May help with chronic bronchitis, COPD, and cystic fibrosis (CF).

4. Mental Health and Brain Function

May support mental health by modulating glutamate levels and reducing inflammation.

Studied for use in depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD, and addiction .

Has use in neuroprotection (especially in Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s disease) PD, AD.

5. Immune System Support

Antioxidant effects and role in glutathione production may enhance immune response.

Acts as a biofilm disruptor. Biofilms are produced by some microorganisms as a defense mechanism to protect from botanical and antibiotic attacks. NAC can disrupt this system to allow antibiotics to reach and kill the microorganisms.

6. Fertility

May improve fertility in both men and women by reducing oxidative stress.

7. May Help with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome)

Some evidence supports its use in improving insulin sensitivity and ovulation.

8. Use in Spikeopathy

Covidologists (Covid literate MDs) know of using NAC to help denature or detox the S1-spike protein that is the pathological feature in the COVID virus and in the mRNA covid shots.

One particular ‘‘brand’’ of NAC is produced under a special process whereby energy/frequency/quantum physics is used to achieve a high-quality NAC with outstanding properties. NAC-Augmentata is the name of the well-researched product from an Italian manufacturer.

Helps break down clots (often associated with spikeopathy). Preventing life threatening DVTs and PEs.

Helps recycle Glutathione and reverses Vitamin C oxidation, assisting other antioxidants in our system.

NAC Augmentata (Enhanced NAC or Quantum NAC) - In Italian for fun :)

Safety:

Generally safe, but high doses may cause nausea, diarrhea, or rare allergic reactions. Always consult with a healthcare provider before use, especially if taking medications or managing chronic illness. NAC and cancer, as a researcher once told me there was one study highlighting concerns about using NAC in cancer patients. Turns out this was a false flag article published to dissuade clinicians from using this product in attempts to ban it. He is quoted as saying this article is “total bull sh*t”. No other studies show any untoward effects from use of NAC in cancer patients.

Science

Augmented NAC has been developed using a proprietary technology to increase (augment) the eﬃcacy of N-Acetylcysteine (NAC), speciﬁcally for Covid and vax-related spike protein detox.

Thanks to special machines using the principles of quantum physics, a higher degree of order to the subatomic structure of N-acetylcysteine (quantum coherence) is induced, with the amazing consequence of optimizing ("augmenting") all the beneﬁcial properties of NAC.

In particular, the degree of denaturation of spike protein, which is systematically increased from an average of 12%-15% to 99.8%, as demonstrated by laboratory tests.

B.A.I. Technologies SA, Lugano, Switzerland, Via S. Balestra 27, 6900