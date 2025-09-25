The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sept. 23 that there has been a “dramatic increase” in the prevalence of a dangerous type of drug-resistant bacteria in the United States in recent years.

Author for ET post: Naveen Athrappully is a news reporter covering business and world events at The Epoch Times.

Edits and comments by Dr. Saleeby

NDM-producing carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales [NDM-CRE], is part of a group of bacteria that are resistant to strong antibiotics. Another good reason to approach infections from a different angle. For example, in a preemptive strike using agents like LDN and D-fractions from medicinal mushrooms (beta-glucans) and other agents to bolster the body’s immune system to fight the war against microbes. This can render the use of ‘‘high potency’’ antibiotics to the sidelines as they may no longer be effective. Also, the use of higher-dose Vitamin C or IV Vitamin C is another tool.

The organism, NDM-producing carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (NDM-CRE), is part of a group of bacteria that are resistant to strong antibiotics. The NDM refers to an enzyme that makes these bacteria resistant to carbapenem antibiotics, leaving few treatment options, the agency said.

The deadliness, contagious nature, and resistance to antibiotics have led to the NDM-CRE being referred to as the “nightmare bacteria.”

According to an April 2024 CDC post, signs and symptoms of CRE infections include pneumonia, meningitis, wound infections, urinary tract infections, and bloodstream infections.

People who are at the highest risk of being infected with CRE are those in health care settings who take long courses of antibiotics, have weak immune systems, or require devices such as ventilators, vein catheters, and urinary catheters.

“Healthy people usually do not get CRE infections,” the CDC previously said.

In 2017, there were 13,100 infections among hospital patients and around 1,100 deaths in the United States due to CRE, it said.

A 2018 study detailed that CRE had become prevalent in multiple US regions, including Orange County in California and the Chicago Metropolitan Area. It has been considered endemic in the New York/New Jersey region since the early 2000s, the study said.

“Between 2019 and 2023, NDM-CRE infections surged by more than 460 percent in the United States,” the CDC said in the Sept. 23 statement. “These infections —including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, and wound infections—are extremely hard to treat and can be deadly. Detection is also challenging, as many clinical laboratories lack the necessary testing capacity.” According to the agency, the exact reasons for the surge in NDM-CRE are still under investigation. It suggested gaps in infection control as a contributing factor. Strictly adhering to infection control practices such as hand hygiene, proper cleaning and disinfection, and wearing gloves helps in preventing NDM-CRE from spreading in health care settings. Another contributing factor could be limited testing, the agency said. At present, many clinics and hospitals are not equipped with the tools necessary to quickly detect NDM-CRE infections.

Such delayed detection leads to slower treatment and higher transmissions, the CDC warned.

Effective Treatment Options

The rise in NDM-CRE infections is a crucial matter, partly because of the difficulty in treatment.

“There are few effective treatment options for NDM-CRE infections. Because NDM-CRE has historically been uncommon in the United States, healthcare providers might not suspect it when treating patients with CRE infections. This can lead them to pick a treatment that is not effective,” the CDC said. “NDM-CRE is a serious risk for patients and is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality.” The infection can spread quickly. “Without appropriate infection prevention and control measures, NDM-CRE can move through healthcare settings and into the community,” the CDC said. The agency urged health care providers to be aware of the increasing threat of NDM-CRE and understand their local CRE epidemiology. The CDC asked providers to understand the specific resistance mechanism causing the infection so that appropriate antibiotics can be selected for patients. “This sharp rise in NDM-CRE means we face a growing threat that limits our ability to treat some of the most serious bacterial infections,” Danielle Rankin, an epidemiologist in the CDC’s Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion, said. “Selecting the right treatment has never been more complicated, so it is vitally important that healthcare providers have access to testing to help them select the proper targeted therapies.”

The CDC has published a report on the rise of NDM-CRE in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Sept. 23.

Drug-Resistant Outbreaks Growing in Scale

The issue of drug-resistant infections is a global problem. This requires antibiotic stewardship that I have written about in the past.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned on Sept. 11 that a multidrug-resistant fungus was spreading rapidly across hospitals in Europe, posing a severe threat to health care systems and patients.

“Case numbers are rising, outbreaks are growing in scale, and several countries report ongoing local transmission,” ECDC said.

A November 2024 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences had warned that the use of antibiotics had shot up over the past years, presenting an “escalating crisis” that must be addressed quickly.

The study found antibiotic consumption levels in 67 nations between 2016 and 2023 to have risen by 16.3 percent. Higher antibiotic use risks creating more antibiotic-resistant microbes.

According to a Jan. 31 post by the CDC, more than 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur each year in the United States. Antimicrobial resistance refers to germs that are capable of defeating the drugs designed to kill them. More than 35,000 people die as a result of such infections in the country, according to the post.

Antimicrobial resistance “has the potential to affect people at any stage of life, as well as the healthcare, veterinary, and agriculture industries,” the CDC said. “This makes it one of the world’s most urgent public health problems.”

For those seeking relief from allopathic-driven overuse of antibiotics, the practitioners at CHM understand and utilize safe and effective alternatives.