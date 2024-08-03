Never Felt a Punch like this! This policy must stop.
How the Transgender Ideology is corrupting sports & humanity. Nothing about this makes any sense and now it explodes in the Paris Olympic games scene.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif on the FEMALE Olympic team for his country was previously flagged as a male athlete with DNA testing revealing XY chromosomes. Banned from fighting in 2023 he now appears on the 2024 Olympic games. Another Taiwanese athlete Lin Yu-ting is yet another male competing with females on the international sports stage this year. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.