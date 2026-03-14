Pandemic in the Shadows: The Truth in the First Person



by Hector Carvallo (Author) @: https://www.amazon.com.au/Pandemic-Shadows-Truth-First-Person-ebook/dp/B0GS76P8W6

This is a new English edition of the book by Sr. Fellow of the IMA Dr. Hector Carvallo.



This book is an invaluable testimony, narrated from the direct experience of a renowned Argentine physician, about the delicate and complex political, social, and economic web surrounding the 2020–2022 pandemic. It makes clear that it was far more than a health emergency.



Blending scientific rigor, the seriousness required to address these issues, and a surprising sense of humor, Héctor Carvallo guides us through the milestones he himself experienced—not only as a citizen, but also as a physician and a researcher.



He makes his experiences and investigations available to the general public, and candidly reveals (while always maintaining his lively sense of humor) how he had to endure censorship, threats, and media defamation firsthand.



Above all, Pandemic in the Shadows is a treasure for present and future generations—not only so that we do not repeat the mistakes made during 2020–2022, but also so that we fully understand that empathy, courage, and truth are the lights that can always lead us through any challenge.





ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



Héctor Eduardo Carvallo (Buenos Aires, 1957) is an Argentine physician, lecturer, and philanthropist. He has taught medicine at the University of Buenos Aires, the Interamerican Open University, and Maimonides University. He served as Director of the Ezeiza Hospital.



For his humanitarian work, he has been honored at the Circle of Legislators of the Argentine Nation and at the New York State Senate in Albany.



He has also received the Keys to the Cities of Seneca Falls and Geneva (New York), and Sidney (Nebraska).



He has been married to Mirta for more than 40 years and has two children and three grandchildren. He currently lives in Ezeiza (Buenos Aires Province).