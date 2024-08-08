Original Investigation | Public Health JAMA article:

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) After SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Photo by Taras Chernus Untruths

Elizabeth R. Unger, MD, PhD; Jin-Mann S. Lin, PhD; Lauren E. Wisk, PhD; Huihui Yu, PhD; Michelle L’Hommedieu, PhD; Helen Lavretsky, MD, MS;

Juan Carlos C. Montoy, MD, PhD; Michael A. Gottlieb, MD; Kristin L. Rising, MD, MSHP; Nicole L. Gentile, MD, PhD; Michelle Santangelo, MS;

Arjun K. Venkatesh, MD, MBA, MHS; Robert M. Rodriguez, MD; Mandy J. Hill, DrPH, MPH; Rachel E. Geyer, MPH; Efrat R. Kean, MD; Sharon Saydah, PhD;

Samuel A. McDonald, MD, MS; Ryan Huebinger, MD; Ahamed H. Idris, MD; Jocelyn Dorney, MPH; Bala Hota, MD, MPH; Erica S. Spatz, MD, MHS; Kari A. Stephens, PhD;

Robert A. Weinstein, MD; Joann G. Elmore, MD, MPH; for the Innovative Support for Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Infections Registry (INSPIRE) Group

Abstract

IMPORTANCE Chronic symptoms reported following an infection with SARS-CoV-2, such as cognitive problems, overlap with symptoms included in the definition of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).