Repurposed antibiotic offers hope for more effective Lyme disease treatment

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya NewABx

Northwestern University April 2025 (with some edits by Dr. Saleeby)

Lyme disease, a disease transmitted when deer ticks feed on infected animals like deer and rodents, and then bite humans, impacts nearly half a million individuals in the U.S. annually. Even in acute cases, Lyme can be devastating; but early treatment with antibiotics can prevent chronic symptoms like heart and neurological problems and arthritis from developing.