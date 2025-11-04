Non-Traditional Psychiatry- Elevated Medicine Podcast

https://rumble.com/v716coy-elevated-medicine-podcast-nov-3-2025.html

Non-Traditional Psychiatry Podcast Interview

Stephanie the Podcast Host introduced Dr. Cristian Ciora, a psychiatrist with a non-traditional approach, on the Elevated Medicine Podcast. They discussed technical setup, with Cristian using new headphones to improve audio quality. The podcast, sponsored by Carolina Holistic Medicine, will be recorded live and later distributed on platforms like Spotify and Rumble. Cristian expressed hesitation about being labeled as a psychiatrist due to the assumptions it carries, preferring to focus on the mind rather than the brain.

Psychiatry and Psychodynamic Therapy

Cristian explained his background in psychiatry and psychodynamic psychotherapy, noting that while many psychiatrists are trained in psychotherapy, the financial incentives often discourage its practice. He highlighted his unique perspective during the pandemic, when he was early in criticizing healthcare leaders and aligning with groups like the FLCCC. Cristian emphasized his preference for psychodynamic therapy and his approach to delusions, suggesting that challenging them can sometimes be more harmful than allowing them to persist.

Addressing Delusions and Fear

Cristian discussed the concept of “blind spots” and “dumb spots,” explaining that the current situation involves a reluctance to confront inconvenient truths, which is more of a “blind spot” leading to delusion. He referenced Matthias Desmond’s book, which suggests that when people are stressed and isolated, they are more likely to cling to any semblance of structure, even if it’s a delusion. Cristian emphasized the importance of addressing people’s anxiety and fear with a calm tone, as Robert Malone suggested, rather than approaching them with frantic or aggressive communication. He also highlighted the therapeutic power of presence and the need to understand and counter the reasons people cling to their delusions.

Challenges in Mental Health Treatment

Cristian discussed the challenges of studying and treating mental health conditions, particularly delusions, emphasizing that these symptoms often serve a function and should not be removed without understanding their underlying meaning. He criticized the arbitrary nature of diagnosing conditions like major depression, highlighting the lack of consensus and the over-reliance on biological explanations. Cristian also touched on the limitations of using medication to treat mental health issues, suggesting that it often addresses symptoms rather than the root causes.

Antidepressant Tapering: Individualized Approaches

Cristian and Stephanie discussed the challenges of weaning patients off antidepressants, emphasizing the importance of individualized approaches based on a patient’s medical history and current condition. Cristian shared a case study of a patient who successfully reduced medication after years of treatment, highlighting the potential for gradual tapering under professional guidance. They agreed that building resilience and maintaining vigilance during the process is crucial, with adjustments made as needed based on the patient’s response.

Patient Expectations in Medication Weaning

Cristian and Stephanie discussed the importance of understanding patient expectations during the weaning process of medication, particularly for conditions like OCD. Cristian shared a case where a patient was successfully tapered off Zoloft with the help of therapy, noting that each reduction in dosage brought new therapeutic material to work with. They emphasized the need for individualized approaches and highlighted the challenges of attributing symptoms accurately to medication or other factors, often requiring more time and open communication with patients.

Emotions in Psychoanalytic Practice

Cristian explained the role of emotions in psychoanalytic practice, describing how therapists use their own feelings as diagnostic tools to understand patient-therapist relationships and unconscious dynamics. He noted that while traditional medical training emphasizes objectivity, psychoanalytic training involves learning to use personal reactions to patients, including trust, connection, and the patient’s perception of the therapist’s role. Cristian shared his personal experience of completing academic rather than clinical psychoanalytic training after 10 years of study, emphasizing that even fully trained therapists may have blind spots and often operate with borrowed knowledge rather than fully integrating the concepts into their practice.

Psychodynamic Therapy and Patient Understanding

Cristian discussed his approach to therapy, emphasizing the use of movie references and jokes to help patients understand their thoughts and behaviors. He explained his view on the complex nature of mental illness, highlighting the importance of internal conflicts rather than external factors. Cristian also touched on the challenges of practicing psychodynamic therapy, where the therapist acknowledges their lack of complete knowledge about the patient’s experiences.

Doctor-Patient Confidentiality and Direct Care

Cristian discussed the importance of maintaining a sacred and confidential doctor-patient relationship, emphasizing the need to minimize third-party involvement in medical decisions. He expressed a desire to return to a private, direct relationship between doctor and patient, free from insurance and administrative interference. Cristian also shared his admiration for medical figures like Jean Martin Charcot, who dared to speak unpopular truths, and recommended resources like Irvine Yalam’s books and the HBO series “In Treatment” for those interested in understanding psychodynamics and therapy.