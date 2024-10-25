Oil Pulling—an Ancient Practice With Modern Health Benefits

Oil pulling is a time-tested remedy, scientifically researched to be as effective as Chlorhexidine mouthwash, but without adverse effects (ASE).

by Alexandra Roach

8/25/2024 for EPOCH TIMES

“Pseudoscience” or “quackery” are some of the words critics assign to oil pulling. While it should not replace the brushing of teeth, a growing number of scientists agree that this low-cost intervention to gum diseases and promoter of overall well-being has oral health benefits. Dating back 3,000 to 5,000 years, oil pulling comes from the Indian medical tradition of Ayurveda. It is a technique by which a certain type of oil is swished around in the mouth cavity for a certain amount of time, then the oil is spat out. Oil pulling is followed by other oral hygiene techniques such as the brushing of teeth, flossing, and scraping of the tongue.

Advocates of oil pulling swear by its effectiveness. Books such as “Oil Pulling Therapy,” by naturopathic physician Bruce Fife, have been filled with the technique’s praises, including claims that it relieves “asthma, diabetes, arthritis, migraine headaches, or any chronic illness.”

There Is More to Oral Health

Oil pulling is a fascinating topic when not only approaching it from the angle of oral health but also understanding the many mechanisms taking place unnoticed in the mouth.

More than 700 microorganisms—bacteria and fungi, both good and bad—call the mouth home (oral microbiome). The mouth is also the gateway to the digestive system, where the first steps of digestion and assimilation of nutrients occur.

Unfortunately, the homeostatic environment of the mouth is weak and easily disturbed by outside influences, such as the use of tobacco, environmental stimuli, and certain medications.

The mouth is supposed to be moist. Dry mouth can lead to germ accumulation, bad breath, tooth decay, fungal infections, and gum disease. Salivary secretion is crucial to speech formation and gut microbiota and is “essential for proper protection and functioning of the body as a whole,” according to a Swedish review article published in the Journal of Oral Rehabilitation. [more to follow]