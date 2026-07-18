Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Male Reproductive Health: Emerging Human Data

By Krista Anderson-Ross ND | From DDI Newsletter. May, 2026

Interest in male reproductive health has grown over the past decade with increasing concerns about declining sperm counts and how these might be impacted by environmental toxins, metabolic dysfunction, and endocrine disruption. Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, have received growing attention for their potential role in supporting testicular function and spermatogenesis.

While omega-3s are often discussed in the context of cardiovascular and neurological health, emerging human data suggest they may also influence semen quality, sperm membrane integrity, and hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis efficiency

Importantly, the strongest evidence relates to sperm biology and testicular function rather than dramatic increases in serum testosterone.

Photo by Harris Vo FISH

Large Cohort Study in Healthy Young Men

One of the most widely cited studies in this area was published in JAMA Network Open in 2020 and evaluated 1,679 healthy young Danish men. Investigators found that fish oil supplementation was associated with:

Higher semen volume

Higher total sperm count

Larger testicular size

Higher free testosterone-to-LH ratio

Lower FSH and LH concentrations

These findings may reflect improved Leydig and Sertoli cell function. While dosages were not recorded in this observational study, a frequency-response relationship was observed, with men reporting fish oil use on ≥60 days during the prior 3 months demonstrating the greatest improvements in semen parameters and testicular function markers.

Randomized Controlled Trial in Infertile Men

An RCT by Safarinejad et al. evaluated EPA/DHA supplementation in 238 infertile men with low sperm count, poor motility, and abnormal morphology (oligoasthenoteratozoospermia). After 32 weeks of supplementation, participants demonstrated:

Increased total sperm count

Increased sperm concentration

Improved seminal antioxidant enzyme activity

These findings support a potential role for omega-3 fatty acids in reducing oxidative stress within the reproductive tract while improving sperm membrane composition and function. Reported dosages were: EPA + DHA 1.84 g/day (EPA 1.12 g/day, DHA 0.72 g/day)

Meta-Analyses and Systematic Reviews

Several meta-analyses published over the past decade have generally supported a beneficial role for omega-3 fatty acids in male reproductive physiology, particularly regarding:

Sperm motility

Sperm morphology

Membrane fluidity and integrity

Improved sperm membrane omega-3 composition

DHA is highly concentrated within sperm cell membranes and appears particularly important for membrane flexibility, motility, and fertilization competence. Because sperm membranes are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, they may also be especially vulnerable to oxidative damage and lipid peroxidation, providing one potential mechanistic explanation for the observed benefits of omega-3 fatty acids in some men.

However, more recent reviews have introduced important nuances. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis of 50 randomized controlled trials reported inconsistent overall effects on semen parameters and no clear improvements in pregnancy or live birth outcomes. Investigators noted substantial heterogeneity between studies, including differences in:

Baseline metabolic health

Omega-3 status

Dosing strategies

Duration of supplementation

Fertility status of participants

Taken together, the literature suggests omega-3 fatty acids may be most beneficial in men with underlying metabolic dysfunction, elevated oxidative stress, inflammatory burden, poor dietary omega-3 intake, or impaired semen parameters rather than as a universal fertility intervention in all men.

Fish Oil vs Cod Liver Oil

Much of the literature in this field evaluates EPA and DHA specifically, not cod liver oil.

Fish oil products are typically derived from the body of oily fish and primarily provide EPA and DHA. Cod liver oil has the addition of significant amounts of vitamins A and D, introducing additional nutritional variables.

For this reason, fish oil generally represents a more targeted and evidence-aligned intervention when the clinical goal is supporting omega-3 status and sperm membrane biology.

Clinical Considerations

The strongest signals in the current evidence suggest EPA/DHA may support:

Sperm membrane integrity

Oxidative stress modulation

Spermatogenesis

Endocrine efficiency within the HPG axis

…as opposed to testosterone boosting. Men with obesity, insulin resistance, inflammatory burden, environmental toxin exposure, or poor dietary omega-3 intake may represent the most responsive populations.

Additionally, emerging research suggests that lab assessment of omega-3 status may be more clinically meaningful than supplement use alone, as individual absorption, dietary patterns, metabolism, and compliance can significantly influence tissue fatty acid levels.

Clinical Assessment and Functional Testing

Doctors Data offers several testing options that may provide clinically relevant insight when evaluating men with concerns related to reproductive health, endocrine balance, metabolic dysfunction, or oxidative stress burden. These may include Salivary Hormone testing, RBC Elements, Hair Toxic Element Exposure and Fatty Acids.

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