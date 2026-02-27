Old people smell, it’s a real thing, not just a sensory trick — and chemistry does explain it.

That so-called “old people smell” is mostly due to a molecule called 2-nonenal.

old smelly person - not necessarily a homeless person

Here’s what’s going on, chemically:

As we age, our skin produces less antioxidants and different lipids (fats).

Those skin lipids oxidize more easily. Think butter going rancid.

One oxidation byproduct is 2-nonenal, an unsaturated aldehyde.

Aldehydes are very smell-active (your nose detects them at tiny concentrations).

2-nonenal has a greasy, grassy, slightly musty odor — and it sticks around because it’s not very water-soluble.

Why it’s age-specific:

Younger skin turns similar breakdown products over faster.

Older skin accumulates them, and regular soap doesn’t remove 2-nonenal very well due to not being very water soluble.

Extra nerd notes:

It’s not caused by poor hygiene. Although you probably know a few old folks that don’t shower daily (or even weekly).

It’s different from sweat smell (which is more bacterial + sulfur compounds). A different kind of BO.

Japanese researchers were among the first to isolate and name it in the early 2000s. Leave it to the Japanese.

Fun fact: this is why some soaps in Japan are specifically marketed as “2-nonenal-removing” soaps. This would make a great Christmas gift for the grand- or great-grandparents.