On the heels of the Paris Olympics: Swimming legend Katie Ledecky reveals a medical condition: POTS
In her recently released memoirs Katie reveals that since 2015 she suffers from POTS.
USA swimming phenom Katie Ledecky one of the highest decorated medalist the US Women’s Swim team and internationally has ever had, now reveals in her new book “Just Add Water” that she suffered from POTS. What is not entirely clear is what is the root cause. That would be interesting to find out.
Apparently, POTS (Postural orthostatic tachycardia syn…
