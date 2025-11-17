We are excited to announce that our friends at the Gordon Medical Forum: Structure, Inflammation, & Nervous System, will take place from December 4th to 6th, and registration is now open!

Each person/patient represents a unique puzzle with varying symptoms and overlapping medical concerns. Navigating confusing information while dealing with complicated health issues creates constant challenges. Mainstream medicine is behind the times on dealing with these complex issues. The guest speakers here have some insights.

Even brilliant and well-intentioned physicians can miss what’s keeping you stuck when they focus only on their specialty.

As Dr. Eric Gordon puts it, “You could be seeing one of the best doctors in the world, resolve everything they find, and still stay sick, because key pieces outside their specialty were never addressed.”

It has been our experience at Carolina Holistic Medicine that some of our patients with stealth syndromes have seen upwards of fifteen doctor specialists and still get no answers. Here’s what most medicine misses. Structure, inflammation, and the nervous system are treated separately, never together. But they don’t work in isolation. When these three systems aren’t addressed as a whole, the cycle continues. Hence the term ‘‘holistic medicine’’ a blend of Western Medicine and ‘‘Alternative & Complimentary” medicine we call integrative.

>> Join the upcoming Gordon Medical Forum: Structure, Inflammation & Nervous System, December 4th - 6th.

Structure, Inflammation, & Nervous System forum was designed to help patients, families, and health practitioners understand how these interconnected systems must be addressed together for recovery to be possible.

Dr. Eric Gordon and Dr. Nafysa Parpia (who I know personally have have great respect for) have interviewed respected colleagues, bringing together the collective knowledge needed to understand why addressing this trifecta is the foundation for deeper healing work.