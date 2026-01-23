Pareidolia: It is not always what it appears to be
What did you really see? It is not always what it appears.
Pareidolia - The perception of apparently significant patterns or recognizable images, especially faces, in random or accidental arrangements of shapes and lines. Often seen in clouds as a dog or other animal. The mysterious stone coffin or face on Mars may be an example of pareidolia or maybe not.
Not just in clouds but in MEDICINE sometime what we see or how it initially appears is quite different from what it actually is.
Here are a few examples: