Pesticides Potentially as Bad as Smoking for Increased Risk of Certain Cancers

Exposure to pesticides can have the same harmful effects as smoking, according to a new study.

(Illustration by The Epoch Times/Shutterstock)

By Rachel Ann T. Melegrito

7/25/2024Updated:7/26/2024

An abundance of literature shows links between pesticide use and increased risk for various types of cancer. However, unlike smoking, most people’s exposure to these harmful toxins is too small to pose a threat, which may explain why many seem less concerned.