PFOS stands for Perfluorooctane Sulfonate, a synthetic chemical belonging to the group known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

PFOS has been widely used for its water-, grease-, and stain-repellent properties in a variety of industrial and consumer products. Ex: Scotchguard and similar products.

Facts About PFOS

Chemical Structure : Fully fluorinated 8-carbon chain with a sulfonate group (C₈F₁₇SO₃⁻). Fluorinated compounds contain fluorine (F) a very toxic substance. This halide competes for storage in tissues like thyroid and breast tissue in the human body.

Properties : Extremely persistent in the environment (hence nicknamed a "forever chemical"). Bioaccumulative in humans and animals. The more exposure, it builds up. Chemically stable , resisting heat and degradation.



Uses (Historical & Current)

PFOS was used in:

Scotchgard™ fabric protectors (3M)

Firefighting foams (AFFF) - what is used to put out fires besides water. Found in some at-home fire extinguishers.

Stain-resistant carpets

Waterproof clothing

Food packaging (e.g., microwave popcorn bags, fast food wrappers); your fast food is often wrapped in PFOS containing “papers or wraps’’ so if in contact with food, you are ingesting it.

Plating and electronics industries

Health and Environmental Concerns

PFOS exposure has been linked to:

Liver and kidney damage.

Developmental effects in fetuses and infants. FLKs (funny looking kids) if exposed during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Immune system disruption. Screws up your immune system and ability to fight infections.

Cancer (e.g., testicular and kidney). Big cancer risk here!!!

Hormonal disruption.

It accumulates in blood and organs over time and does not break down easily, making environmental and human contamination a serious concern. Hence the term forever-chemical.

Regulation and Bans

Stockholm Convention (2009): Listed PFOS for global restriction.

Many countries (including the U.S., EU members, and Japan) have restricted or banned PFOS use as they should.

Regulatory limits on PFOS in drinking water have been established in several jurisdictions (e.g., U.S. EPA, EU).

Related Terms

PFAS : The broader class that includes PFOS, PFOA, GenX, etc.

PFOA : Perfluorooctanoic Acid, another well-known PFAS.

AFFF: Aqueous Film Forming Foam, a major source of PFOS contamination.