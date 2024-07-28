This year we are awarding the 2024 (5th HPYA) to Dr. (Professor) Thomas Borody.

BIO:

Prof Thomas J. Borody, MD is an Australian gastroenterologist and an internationally recognized expert in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). Prof Borody founded the Centre for Digestive Diseases located in Five Dock Sydney in 198…