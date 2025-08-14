How to best treat a yeast infection
Public access to the video lecture on Yeast and Fungi given by PA Kate Godly for August 2025
Link to access the PHA Masterclass for August 2025.
All proceeds go to support the PHHM/PHA NGO: https://psp.sendowl.com/s/pha-lecture-masterclass/fxmed-lecture-on-yeastfungi/pha-masterclass-august-2025-by-phhm
The Masterclass this month was delivered by PA Kate Godly and topic was all things YEAST and Fungal Infections. How to Diagnose and Treat from a FxMed perspective.