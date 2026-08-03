Kyolic® Aged Garlic Extract™ Reserve Cardiovascular contains 600 mg of AGE in one capsule [1 serving (Recommend two to four servings per day)]. This convenient, high-potency formula supports healthy cholesterol levels, overall heart health and the immune system. (this is not FDA approved full disclosure)

Kyolic AGE is the best-selling, odorless, aged garlic extract. Proven safe and effective, AGE and its constituents have been the subject of over 870 peer-reviewed published scientific papers that document its health benefits.

Available to our patients and anyone who sets up a FullScript Account.

Free Of: GMOs, soy, gluten, dairy, sodium, yeast, preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.

Allergen indicators: Gluten free; Dairy free; Soy free; Milk free; Artificial preservative free; Yeast free; Sugar free; Artificial Color / Color Free; Artificial Flavor / Flavor Free

Fullscript offers certain guarantees; every brand meets stringent quality standards – but they don't stop there. With a focus on popular or problematic ingredient categories, FullScript choose a select number of products and subject them to enhanced testing for purity and potency. You will NOT get this in most over-the-counter retail businesses. By handpicking one or two lots of each product directly from their distribution facilities and shipping them to an independent third-party lab for additional testing, Fullscript validates potency and/or purity claims. No brands pay for inclusion in these programs, ensuring decisions remain clinically focused and unbiased.

Why is this a top pick for Garlic (Allicin)?

The Top Pick is selected to provide a quick way to identify high-quality, clinically effective products to meet common prescribing needs.



This particular product was selected based on the factors below:



A high-potency, odorless aged garlic extract delivering 600 mg AGE per capsule (1,200 mg per 2-capsule serving) to support healthy circulation, cholesterol levels, blood pressure levels and immune health. Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sodium-free, yeast-free, no artificial colors or flavors; GMP-tested for potency and contaminants.* (Not FDA approved)

Unfortunately for the consumer the vast majority of Aged Garlic is not up to our standards at CHM and we advise our patients and clients to select from FullScript.

Now more on why Aged Garlic is good for your health:

The Scientific Benefits of Aged Garlic Extract (AGE)

Garlic (Allium sativum) has been used medicinally for thousands of years, but modern research has shown that not all garlic preparations are biologically equivalent. Aged Garlic Extract (AGE) is a standardized preparation produced by slicing fresh garlic and aging it in aqueous ethanol for up to 20 months. This prolonged aging process converts unstable, pungent sulfur compounds such as allicin into stable, water-soluble organosulfur compounds, including S-allyl cysteine (SAC) and S-allyl mercaptocysteine (SAMC). These compounds possess excellent bioavailability and are responsible for many of AGE’s biological effects while minimizing the gastrointestinal irritation and odor associated with raw garlic.

Unlike raw garlic supplements, AGE has been extensively studied in randomized controlled trials and has demonstrated favorable effects on cardiovascular health, immune function, oxidative stress, inflammation, metabolic health, and healthy aging.

Cardiovascular Health

The strongest body of evidence supporting AGE concerns cardiovascular disease prevention. Numerous clinical studies suggest that AGE improves endothelial function, reduces arterial stiffness, slows progression of coronary artery calcification (CAC), modestly lowers blood pressure, and favorably influences lipid oxidation.

One of the primary mechanisms involves increased production and preservation of nitric oxide (NO) within vascular endothelial cells. SAC stimulates endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS), enhancing vasodilation while simultaneously reducing oxidative destruction of NO by reactive oxygen species.

AGE also inhibits oxidation of LDL cholesterol, an early and critical event in atherosclerosis. Oxidized LDL triggers macrophage uptake and foam cell formation within arterial plaques. By reducing LDL oxidation, AGE decreases vascular inflammation and plaque instability.

Several randomized controlled trials have shown that individuals taking AGE experience significantly slower progression of coronary artery calcification compared with placebo. Since CAC strongly predicts future cardiovascular events, slowing its progression may translate into reduced cardiovascular risk.

Meta-analyses further demonstrate modest reductions in blood pressure, particularly among individuals with uncontrolled hypertension, with average reductions of approximately 5–10 mmHg systolic and 3–6 mmHg diastolic.

Mechanistically, AGE contributes to cardiovascular protection by:

Increasing nitric oxide bioavailability

Improving endothelial function

Reducing arterial stiffness

Decreasing LDL oxidation

Lowering vascular inflammation

Inhibiting platelet aggregation

Improving microcirculatory blood flow

These combined effects improve vascular health beyond simple cholesterol lowering.

Antioxidant Activity and Oxidative Stress

AGE is among the most potent natural dietary antioxidants studied clinically. Unlike direct antioxidants that simply scavenge free radicals, AGE activates the body’s endogenous antioxidant defense systems.

SAC activates the Nrf2 (Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2) signaling pathway. Nrf2 is considered the master regulator of antioxidant gene expression. Activation increases production of:

Superoxide dismutase (SOD)

Catalase

Glutathione peroxidase

Heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1)

AGE also preserves intracellular glutathione, the body’s principal antioxidant, helping maintain mitochondrial integrity and cellular redox balance.

Human studies demonstrate reductions in biomarkers of oxidative stress, including lipid peroxidation products and oxidized LDL, following AGE supplementation.

Anti-inflammatory Effects

Chronic low-grade inflammation contributes to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neurodegeneration, arthritis, and aging.

AGE suppresses several important inflammatory signaling pathways, including inhibition of NF-κB, a transcription factor controlling expression of numerous pro-inflammatory cytokines.

Research demonstrates reductions in:

Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α)

Interleukin-6 (IL-6)

C-reactive protein (CRP)

Prostaglandin synthesis

By simultaneously reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, AGE interrupts the vicious cycle linking the two processes.

Immune System Modulation

Rather than simply stimulating immunity, AGE appears to modulate immune responses appropriately.

Clinical studies demonstrate enhancement of innate immune function through increased activity of:

Natural killer (NK) cells

Macrophages

γδ-T lymphocytes (WTF is this?)

A randomized controlled trial found participants taking AGE experienced:

Fewer upper respiratory infections

Reduced symptom severity

Shorter illness duration

Improved immune cell proliferation

These benefits likely result from improved immune regulation rather than nonspecific immune stimulation.

Effects on Mitochondrial Function

Mitochondria are particularly vulnerable to oxidative damage because they continuously generate reactive oxygen species during oxidative phosphorylation.

SAC protects mitochondria through several mechanisms:

Preserving mitochondrial membrane integrity

Maintaining mitochondrial membrane potential

Increasing glutathione concentrations

Reducing mitochondrial ROS production

Improving ATP synthesis efficiency

Experimental studies suggest AGE supports mitochondrial biogenesis through activation of pathways involving AMPK and PGC-1α, although human evidence remains limited.

Improved mitochondrial health may partially explain observed improvements in fatigue resistance, endothelial function, and healthy aging.

Neuroprotection

Oxidative stress and neuroinflammation contribute significantly to Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and age-related cognitive decline.

Animal models demonstrate AGE:

Reduces amyloid-beta toxicity

Decreases neuronal oxidative damage

Improves cerebral blood flow

Reduces microglial activation

Preserves synaptic function

Although large human clinical trials remain limited, the biological rationale suggests AGE may help support healthy brain aging through improved vascular function and reduced oxidative injury.

Metabolic Health

Several studies indicate AGE may modestly improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.

Potential mechanisms include:

Reduced oxidative stress in pancreatic β-cells

Improved insulin receptor signaling

Enhanced glucose uptake

Reduced inflammatory cytokines that impair insulin sensitivity

Clinical improvements in fasting glucose are generally modest, and AGE should be viewed as an adjunct—not a replacement—for established diabetes therapies.

Antimicrobial Properties

Garlic has long been recognized for its antimicrobial activity. Although allicin is the primary antimicrobial compound in fresh garlic, AGE retains antimicrobial effects through multiple sulfur-containing metabolites.

Experimental studies demonstrate activity against:

Gram-positive bacteria

Gram-negative bacteria

Certain fungi

Some viruses

Parasites

AGE also appears capable of disrupting bacterial biofilms in laboratory settings, although more human studies are needed before clinical recommendations can be made.

Cancer Prevention Research

Experimental evidence suggests AGE possesses chemopreventive properties.

Potential mechanisms include:

Enhanced detoxification enzyme activity

Increased apoptosis of damaged cells

Reduced DNA oxidative injury

Inhibition of tumor angiogenesis

Suppression of chronic inflammation

Population studies associate higher garlic consumption with lower risks of several gastrointestinal cancers, although randomized clinical trials have not conclusively demonstrated cancer prevention.

Healthy Aging

The cumulative benefits of AGE on vascular function, mitochondrial health, oxidative stress, inflammation, and immune regulation support the concept of healthier biological aging.

These mechanisms align with several recognized hallmarks of aging, including:

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Chronic inflammation (”inflammaging”)

Oxidative stress

Endothelial dysfunction

Immune senescence

Although AGE is not an anti-aging therapy per se, it may promote healthier aging by targeting multiple pathways involved in age-related disease.

Safety

AGE has an excellent safety profile and is generally well tolerated in clinical studies. Compared with raw garlic, it causes substantially fewer gastrointestinal side effects and minimal odor.

Potential adverse effects include:

Mild gastrointestinal discomfort

Heartburn

Nausea

Occasional dizziness

Rare allergic reactions

Increasing bleeding risk

Because garlic has mild antiplatelet effects, caution is advised in individuals:

Taking anticoagulants (e.g., warfarin, apixaban)

Taking antiplatelet medications (e.g., aspirin, clopidogrel)

Scheduled for surgery (often discontinued 7–10 days beforehand, per clinician guidance)

No major hepatic or renal toxicity has been observed at commonly studied doses.

Typical Clinical Dosing

Most randomized clinical trials have used:

Aged Garlic Extract: 600–1,200 mg/day, divided into one or two doses

Some cardiovascular studies have used up to 2,400 mg/day under research conditions

Because commercial formulations vary in their content of S-allyl cysteine (SAC), products standardized for SAC are generally preferred in research and clinical practice.

Conclusion

Aged Garlic Extract is one of the most extensively studied botanical supplements for cardiovascular and metabolic health. Unlike raw garlic, the aging process yields stable, bioavailable sulfur compounds—particularly S-allyl cysteine—that exert antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, endothelial-protective, immunomodulatory, and mitochondrial-supportive effects. The strongest clinical evidence supports its use as an adjunctive strategy for improving vascular function, modestly lowering blood pressure, reducing oxidative stress, and slowing the progression of coronary artery calcification. While additional large-scale studies are needed to clarify its effects on neurodegenerative disease, cancer prevention, and longevity, current evidence suggests that AGE is a safe, well-tolerated supplement with multiple biologically plausible mechanisms that may contribute to healthier aging and reduced cardiovascular risk.

References