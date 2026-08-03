Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Trish
2h

I use the Kyolic with the green label, Formula 100. I take 2/daily. Do you prefer your patients use Formula 200? I’m a patient in your practice who sees Chris. Thanks!

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1 reply by Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
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