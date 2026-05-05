PINEALON RESEARCH OVERVIEW

Pinealon (Glu-Asp-Arg) is a synthetic peptide bioregulator with diverse biological activities, including enhancing learning and memory, exhibiting antioxidant and neuroprotective properties, and regulating neuroinflammatory responses. Its ability to interact with DNA and correct neurochemical disturbances further underscores its potential therapeutic applications in various neurological and metabolic disorders.

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