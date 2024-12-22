Plasmalogens are a class of glycerophospholipids that are found in the cell membranes of many organisms. They play an important role in the health of the cell and in human health. Loss of plasmalogens in our body has been linked to several disorders and diseases to include: Cardiometabolic diseases like coronary artery disease (CADz) and Barth Syndrome (BTHS). Changes in blood plasmalogens may be a potential biomarker for diagnosing and predicting some diseases.

Examples of Plasmalogens