Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS)
From a Newsletter Post from our friends at DDI. A new id for PCOS.
From PCOS to PMOS: A More Accurate Name for a Complex Condition
By Laura Neville, ND | June 30, 2026
The condition formerly known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects about 1 in 8 women worldwide, yet its name has never fully reflected what the condition actually is.
For many years, the term PCOS suggested that ovarian cysts were the defining feature of the condition. In reality, women with PCOS do not have an increased number of pathological ovarian cysts. This misleading name has often created confusion for patients and healthcare providers, contributed to delays in diagnosis, and reinforced stigma surrounding the condition.
To better reflect current scientific understanding, an international group of patients, clinicians, researchers, and healthcare organizations has adopted a new name: Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).
A Global Effort
The transition from PCOS to PMOS followed one of the largest international consensus processes ever undertaken for a women’s health condition. More than 14,000 survey responses, numerous workshops, and participation from patients, healthcare professionals, and organizations across the globe helped shape the new terminology.
A coordinated three-year implementation plan is now underway to update clinical guidelines, educational materials, research publications, healthcare systems, and disease classification codes.
Why the Name Change?
Research over the past several decades has shown that this condition is much more than an ovarian disorder. PMOS involves complex interactions between multiple hormone systems and metabolism, affecting many aspects of health throughout a woman’s life.
The new name was chosen because it better describes the three major components of the condition:
Polyendocrine – multiple hormone systems are involved, including insulin, androgens, reproductive hormones, and neuroendocrine pathways.
Metabolic – insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction are central features of the condition.
Ovarian – ovarian dysfunction remains a key aspect of diagnosis and symptom development.
The Importance of the Metabolic Component
One of the strongest reasons for including “metabolic” in the new name is the growing evidence that metabolic dysfunction is at the core of PMOS.
Most individuals with PMOS experience some degree of insulin resistance, which contributes to elevated androgen levels and worsens many symptoms of the condition. Obesity—especially increased abdominal fat—can further amplify hormonal and metabolic disturbances.
Women with PMOS have higher rates of:
Impaired glucose tolerance
Gestational diabetes
Type 2 diabetes
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Fatty liver disease
Cardiovascular disease
Research also shows increased risks of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications compared with women who do not have PMOS.
Why This Matters
The previous name often led people to focus solely on the ovaries and fertility concerns, overlooking the broader hormonal and metabolic aspects of the condition. This contributed to:
Delayed diagnosis
Incomplete treatment approaches
Patient frustration and dissatisfaction
Persistent misconceptions about the condition
Challenges in research, healthcare policy, and disease classification
By adopting the name Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, healthcare professionals hope to improve awareness, diagnosis, treatment, research, and patient outcomes while reducing stigma and confusion.
PMOS Is a Whole-Body Condition
PMOS can affect many different systems in the body.
Metabolic features may include:
Insulin resistance
Weight gain and obesity
Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes
High blood pressure
Abnormal cholesterol levels
Fatty liver disease
Increased cardiovascular risk
Sleep apnea
Reproductive features may include:
Irregular menstrual cycles
Ovulatory dysfunction
Infertility
Pregnancy complications
Increased risk of endometrial cancer
Dermatologic features may include:
Acne
Excess facial or body hair (hirsutism)
Hair thinning or loss (alopecia)
Psychological features may include:
Anxiety
Depression
Eating disorders
Reduced quality of life
How Is PMOS Diagnosed?
The diagnostic criteria for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) remain the same as those previously used for PCOS. The name has changed, but the diagnostic framework has not changed.
Adult Diagnostic Criteria (Modified Rotterdam Criteria)
A diagnosis of PMOS is made when two of the following three criteria are present, after excluding other conditions that can cause similar symptoms:
1. Ovulatory Dysfunction
Evidence of infrequent or absent ovulation, including:
Irregular menstrual cycles
Oligomenorrhea (infrequent periods)
Amenorrhea (absence of periods)
Anovulation
2. Hyperandrogenism
Clinical and/or biochemical evidence of androgen excess.
Clinical signs may include:
Hirsutism (excess facial or body hair)
Acne
Androgenic alopecia (female-pattern hair loss)
Biochemical evidence may include elevated:
Free testosterone
Total testosterone
Free androgen index
Androstenedione
DHEA-S (less specific)
3. Ovarian Dysfunction
Either:
Polycystic ovarian morphology (PCOM) on ultrasound
OR
Elevated Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels (now accepted in adults in the most recent international guidelines as an alternative to ultrasound in many situations)
Clinical Physical Assessments for PMOS
The evaluation of PMOS includes a comprehensive clinical assessment to identify the endocrine, metabolic, reproductive, dermatologic, and cardiovascular manifestations of the condition.
Anthropometric Measurements
Height
Weight
Body Mass Index (BMI)
Waist circumference
Hip circumference
Waist-to-hip ratio
Body composition assessment (body fat percentage, visceral adiposity, lean muscle mass)
Vital Signs
Blood pressure
Resting heart rate
Menstrual and Reproductive Assessment
Age at menarche
Menstrual cycle length and regularity
Frequency of ovulation
Fertility history
Pregnancy history and complications
Assessment of menopausal status when applicable
Hyperandrogenism Assessment
Hirsutism
Modified Ferriman-Gallwey (mFG) Score (Remains the standard clinical tool for evaluating hirsutism)
Assesses terminal hair growth in androgen-sensitive areas
Acne Assessment
Distribution and severity of acne
Presence of persistent adult-onset acne
Alopecia Assessment
Female-pattern hair loss
Thinning at the crown or widening of the central hair part
Dermatologic Assessment
Acanthosis nigricans (marker of insulin resistance)
Skin tags (acrochordons)
Seborrhea
Hyperpigmentation
Metabolic Assessment
Central adiposity (abdominal fat distribution)
Evidence of insulin resistance
Weight history and weight gain patterns
Assessment of physical activity levels
Dietary assessment
Cardiometabolic Assessment
Cardiovascular risk factors
Family history of diabetes
Family history of cardiovascular disease
Sleep quality assessment
Screening for obstructive sleep apnea symptoms
Snoring
Daytime fatigue
Witnessed apneas
Psychological Assessment
Depression screening
Anxiety screening
Assessment of quality of life
Body image concerns
Eating disorder screening
Stress assessment
Functional and Lifestyle Assessment
Exercise habits
Sleep duration and quality
Stress levels
Dietary patterns
Tobacco use
Alcohol consumption
Medication and supplement review
Differential Diagnosis Assessment
Physical examination should also evaluate for signs suggesting alternative diagnoses, including:
Cushing Syndrome
Purple striae
Proximal muscle weakness
Easy bruising
Moon facies
Thyroid Disease
Goiter
Dry skin
Hair changes
Bradycardia or tachycardia
Androgen-Secreting Tumors
Rapid onset hirsutism
Virilization
Clitoromegaly
Deepening voice
Increased muscle mass
Clinical Testing Considerations
Blood Markers Commonly Used in the Conventional Assessment of PMOS
Androgen Assessment
Total Testosterone
Free Testosterone
Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin (SHBG)
Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEA-S)
Androstenedione
Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) (optional)
Ovarian Function
Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH)
Luteinizing Hormone (LH)
Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)
LH Ratio
Estradiol (E2)
Progesterone (timed to cycle phase)
Metabolic Assessment
Fasting Glucose
Fasting Insulin
Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c)
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) with Insulin (when indicated)
HOMA-IR (calculated from fasting glucose and insulin)
Cardiometabolic Risk
Total Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
HDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
Apolipoprotein B (ApoB)
Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)]
High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP)
Adrenal Function
DHEA or DHEA-S (serum or salivary)
Cortisol (serum or salivary)
17-Hydroxyprogesterone (to rule out non-classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia)
Thyroid Assessment
Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH)
Free T4
Free T3
Thyroid Peroxidase Antibodies (TPOAb)
Thyroglobulin Antibodies (TgAb)
Prolactin and Pituitary Evaluation
Prolactin
Liver and Metabolic Health
ALT
AST
Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase (GGT)
Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP)
Additional Markers Often Considered
Vitamin D (25-OH Vitamin D)
Ferritin
Vitamin B12
Homocysteine
Magnesium
Uric Acid
Emerging or Advanced Markers
Fasting Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 (IGF-1)
Adiponectin
Leptin
Leptin Ratio
Oxidized LDL
Advanced Lipoprotein Testing
Inflammatory Cytokines
Differential Diagnosis Testing
Laboratory testing may also be used to rule out conditions that can mimic PMOS, including:
Thyroid disorders
Hyperprolactinemia
Non-classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia
Cushing syndrome
Androgen-secreting ovarian or adrenal tumors
Primary ovarian insufficiency
Core Laboratory Panel
If the goal is to identify the most clinically useful markers, a core PMOS panel would typically include:
Total Testosterone
Free Testosterone
SHBG
DHEA-S
AMH
LH
FSH
Estradiol
Progesterone (timed to cycle phase)
Fasting Glucose
Fasting Insulin
HbA1c
Lipid Panel
hs-CRP
TSH
Free T4
Prolactin
17-Hydroxyprogesterone
Vitamin D
This combination evaluates the key endocrine, ovarian, metabolic, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic components that characterize PMOS.
Doctor’s Data Testing: Beyond standard serum labs, Doctors Data International Labs (DDI) testing can also help provide valuable information for clinicians and patients when PMOS is suspected. We can help you order this from our sources.
Early noninvasive testing detection can provide clinicians with an opportunity to implement targeted interventions sooner, potentially preventing hormonal and metabolic dysfunction from becoming more established. When used alongside a comprehensive clinical evaluation and conventional laboratory testing, salivary and urinary hormone assessments may offer additional insights into underlying hormonal and metabolic imbalances.
Conclusion
The transition from PCOS to PMOS represents far more than a simple name change—it reflects a significant evolution in our understanding of this common and complex condition. By recognizing the central roles of endocrine dysfunction, metabolic health, and ovarian function, the new terminology more accurately captures the multisystem nature of the disorder and helps move the conversation beyond a narrow focus on ovarian morphology and fertility.
Early identification through a comprehensive assessment that includes clinical evaluation, metabolic screening, and hormone testing can provide valuable opportunities for timely intervention and improved long-term outcomes. As awareness of PMOS continues to grow, a more holistic and individualized approach to diagnosis and treatment has the potential to enhance patient care, reduce stigma, and improve the health and quality of life of the millions of women affected worldwide.
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