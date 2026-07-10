From PCOS to PMOS: A More Accurate Name for a Complex Condition

By Laura Neville, ND | June 30, 2026

The condition formerly known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects about 1 in 8 women worldwide, yet its name has never fully reflected what the condition actually is.

For many years, the term PCOS suggested that ovarian cysts were the defining feature of the condition. In reality, women with PCOS do not have an increased number of pathological ovarian cysts. This misleading name has often created confusion for patients and healthcare providers, contributed to delays in diagnosis, and reinforced stigma surrounding the condition.

To better reflect current scientific understanding, an international group of patients, clinicians, researchers, and healthcare organizations has adopted a new name: Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).

A Global Effort

The transition from PCOS to PMOS followed one of the largest international consensus processes ever undertaken for a women’s health condition. More than 14,000 survey responses, numerous workshops, and participation from patients, healthcare professionals, and organizations across the globe helped shape the new terminology.

A coordinated three-year implementation plan is now underway to update clinical guidelines, educational materials, research publications, healthcare systems, and disease classification codes.

Why the Name Change?

Research over the past several decades has shown that this condition is much more than an ovarian disorder. PMOS involves complex interactions between multiple hormone systems and metabolism, affecting many aspects of health throughout a woman’s life.

The new name was chosen because it better describes the three major components of the condition:

Polyendocrine – multiple hormone systems are involved, including insulin, androgens, reproductive hormones, and neuroendocrine pathways.

Metabolic – insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction are central features of the condition.

Ovarian – ovarian dysfunction remains a key aspect of diagnosis and symptom development.

The Importance of the Metabolic Component

One of the strongest reasons for including “metabolic” in the new name is the growing evidence that metabolic dysfunction is at the core of PMOS.

Most individuals with PMOS experience some degree of insulin resistance, which contributes to elevated androgen levels and worsens many symptoms of the condition. Obesity—especially increased abdominal fat—can further amplify hormonal and metabolic disturbances.

Women with PMOS have higher rates of:

Impaired glucose tolerance

Gestational diabetes

Type 2 diabetes

Dyslipidemia

Hypertension

Fatty liver disease

Cardiovascular disease

Research also shows increased risks of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications compared with women who do not have PMOS.

Why This Matters

The previous name often led people to focus solely on the ovaries and fertility concerns, overlooking the broader hormonal and metabolic aspects of the condition. This contributed to:

Delayed diagnosis

Incomplete treatment approaches

Patient frustration and dissatisfaction

Persistent misconceptions about the condition

Challenges in research, healthcare policy, and disease classification

By adopting the name Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, healthcare professionals hope to improve awareness, diagnosis, treatment, research, and patient outcomes while reducing stigma and confusion.

PMOS Is a Whole-Body Condition

PMOS can affect many different systems in the body.

Metabolic features may include:

Insulin resistance

Weight gain and obesity

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Abnormal cholesterol levels

Fatty liver disease

Increased cardiovascular risk

Sleep apnea

Reproductive features may include:

Irregular menstrual cycles

Ovulatory dysfunction

Infertility

Pregnancy complications

Increased risk of endometrial cancer

Dermatologic features may include:

Acne

Excess facial or body hair (hirsutism)

Hair thinning or loss (alopecia)

Psychological features may include:

Anxiety

Depression

Eating disorders

Reduced quality of life

How Is PMOS Diagnosed?

The diagnostic criteria for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) remain the same as those previously used for PCOS. The name has changed, but the diagnostic framework has not changed.

Adult Diagnostic Criteria (Modified Rotterdam Criteria)

A diagnosis of PMOS is made when two of the following three criteria are present, after excluding other conditions that can cause similar symptoms:

1. Ovulatory Dysfunction

Evidence of infrequent or absent ovulation, including:

Irregular menstrual cycles

Oligomenorrhea (infrequent periods)

Amenorrhea (absence of periods)

Anovulation

2. Hyperandrogenism

Clinical and/or biochemical evidence of androgen excess.

Clinical signs may include:

Hirsutism (excess facial or body hair)

Acne

Androgenic alopecia (female-pattern hair loss)

Biochemical evidence may include elevated:

Free testosterone

Total testosterone

Free androgen index

Androstenedione

DHEA-S (less specific)

3. Ovarian Dysfunction

Either:

Polycystic ovarian morphology (PCOM) on ultrasound

OR

Elevated Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels (now accepted in adults in the most recent international guidelines as an alternative to ultrasound in many situations)

Clinical Physical Assessments for PMOS

The evaluation of PMOS includes a comprehensive clinical assessment to identify the endocrine, metabolic, reproductive, dermatologic, and cardiovascular manifestations of the condition.

Anthropometric Measurements

Height

Weight

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Waist circumference

Hip circumference

Waist-to-hip ratio

Body composition assessment (body fat percentage, visceral adiposity, lean muscle mass)

Vital Signs

Blood pressure

Resting heart rate

Menstrual and Reproductive Assessment

Age at menarche

Menstrual cycle length and regularity

Frequency of ovulation

Fertility history

Pregnancy history and complications

Assessment of menopausal status when applicable

Hyperandrogenism Assessment

Hirsutism

Modified Ferriman-Gallwey (mFG) Score (Remains the standard clinical tool for evaluating hirsutism)

Assesses terminal hair growth in androgen-sensitive areas

Acne Assessment

Distribution and severity of acne

Presence of persistent adult-onset acne

Alopecia Assessment

Female-pattern hair loss

Thinning at the crown or widening of the central hair part

Dermatologic Assessment

Acanthosis nigricans (marker of insulin resistance)

Skin tags (acrochordons)

Seborrhea

Hyperpigmentation

Metabolic Assessment

Central adiposity (abdominal fat distribution)

Evidence of insulin resistance

Weight history and weight gain patterns

Assessment of physical activity levels

Dietary assessment

Cardiometabolic Assessment

Cardiovascular risk factors

Family history of diabetes

Family history of cardiovascular disease

Sleep quality assessment

Screening for obstructive sleep apnea symptoms

Snoring

Daytime fatigue

Witnessed apneas

Psychological Assessment

Depression screening

Anxiety screening

Assessment of quality of life

Body image concerns

Eating disorder screening

Stress assessment

Functional and Lifestyle Assessment

Exercise habits

Sleep duration and quality

Stress levels

Dietary patterns

Tobacco use

Alcohol consumption

Medication and supplement review

Differential Diagnosis Assessment

Physical examination should also evaluate for signs suggesting alternative diagnoses, including:

Cushing Syndrome

Purple striae

Proximal muscle weakness

Easy bruising

Moon facies

Thyroid Disease

Goiter

Dry skin

Hair changes

Bradycardia or tachycardia

Androgen-Secreting Tumors

Rapid onset hirsutism

Virilization

Clitoromegaly

Deepening voice

Increased muscle mass

Clinical Testing Considerations

Blood Markers Commonly Used in the Conventional Assessment of PMOS

Androgen Assessment

Total Testosterone

Free Testosterone

Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin (SHBG)

Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEA-S)

Androstenedione

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) (optional)

Ovarian Function

Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH)

Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

LH Ratio

Estradiol (E2)

Progesterone (timed to cycle phase)

Metabolic Assessment

Fasting Glucose

Fasting Insulin

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c)

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) with Insulin (when indicated)

HOMA-IR (calculated from fasting glucose and insulin)

Cardiometabolic Risk

Total Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

HDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

Apolipoprotein B (ApoB)

Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)]

High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP)

Adrenal Function

DHEA or DHEA-S (serum or salivary)

Cortisol (serum or salivary)

17-Hydroxyprogesterone (to rule out non-classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia)

Thyroid Assessment

Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH)

Free T4

Free T3

Thyroid Peroxidase Antibodies (TPOAb)

Thyroglobulin Antibodies (TgAb)

Prolactin and Pituitary Evaluation

Prolactin

Liver and Metabolic Health

ALT

AST

Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase (GGT)

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP)

Additional Markers Often Considered

Vitamin D (25-OH Vitamin D)

Ferritin

Vitamin B12

Homocysteine

Magnesium

Uric Acid

Emerging or Advanced Markers

Fasting Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 (IGF-1)

Adiponectin

Leptin

Leptin Ratio

Oxidized LDL

Advanced Lipoprotein Testing

Inflammatory Cytokines

Differential Diagnosis Testing

Laboratory testing may also be used to rule out conditions that can mimic PMOS, including:

Thyroid disorders

Hyperprolactinemia

Non-classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia

Cushing syndrome

Androgen-secreting ovarian or adrenal tumors

Primary ovarian insufficiency

Core Laboratory Panel

If the goal is to identify the most clinically useful markers, a core PMOS panel would typically include:

Total Testosterone

Free Testosterone

SHBG

DHEA-S

AMH

LH

FSH

Estradiol

Progesterone (timed to cycle phase)

Fasting Glucose

Fasting Insulin

HbA1c

Lipid Panel

hs-CRP

TSH

Free T4

Prolactin

17-Hydroxyprogesterone

Vitamin D

This combination evaluates the key endocrine, ovarian, metabolic, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic components that characterize PMOS.

Doctor’s Data Testing: Beyond standard serum labs, Doctors Data International Labs (DDI) testing can also help provide valuable information for clinicians and patients when PMOS is suspected. We can help you order this from our sources.

Early noninvasive testing detection can provide clinicians with an opportunity to implement targeted interventions sooner, potentially preventing hormonal and metabolic dysfunction from becoming more established. When used alongside a comprehensive clinical evaluation and conventional laboratory testing, salivary and urinary hormone assessments may offer additional insights into underlying hormonal and metabolic imbalances.

Conclusion

The transition from PCOS to PMOS represents far more than a simple name change—it reflects a significant evolution in our understanding of this common and complex condition. By recognizing the central roles of endocrine dysfunction, metabolic health, and ovarian function, the new terminology more accurately captures the multisystem nature of the disorder and helps move the conversation beyond a narrow focus on ovarian morphology and fertility.

Early identification through a comprehensive assessment that includes clinical evaluation, metabolic screening, and hormone testing can provide valuable opportunities for timely intervention and improved long-term outcomes. As awareness of PMOS continues to grow, a more holistic and individualized approach to diagnosis and treatment has the potential to enhance patient care, reduce stigma, and improve the health and quality of life of the millions of women affected worldwide.

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