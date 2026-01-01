Pope St. Sylvester I (Feast Day: Dec. 31), elected Pope in 314, was the first to reign after the legalization of Christianity by Emperor Constantine.

He began construction of the Basilica of St. Peter over a temple dedicated to the pagan god Apollo and over the tomb of St. Peter, as well as building other major churches in Rome.

St. Sylvester pray for us especially on the eve of the New Year. Protect us as we celebrate brining in the new year.