Post-Exertional Fatigue (or Post-Exertional Malaise)
PEF and PEM defined and how best to address.
Post-exertional fatigue (PEF) is an abnormal worsening of fatigue, symptoms, or function after physical, mental, or emotional exertion. It differs from normal tiredness because the symptoms are often disproportionate to the activity performed, may be delayed by hours or days, and can take days to weeks to recover from.
Major Causes of Post-Exertional Fatigue
1. Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS)
This is the classic condition associated with post-exertional fatigue, often called post-exertional malaise (PEM).
Features:
Marked worsening after exertion
Delayed onset (often 12–48 hours later)
Prolonged recovery
Cognitive dysfunction (”brain fog”)
Unrefreshing sleep
Orthostatic intolerance (possibly POTS) or other autonomic dysfunction
PEM is considered a hallmark feature of ME/CFS. Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
2. Long COVID [Post Acute Sequelae of COVID (PASC) or similar Spikeopathy including SARS-CoV2 mRNA vaccines.]
Many patients with Long COVID experience symptoms nearly identical to ME/CFS, including:
PEM
Dysautonomia
Cognitive impairment
Exercise intolerance
Proposed mechanisms include:
Persistent immune activation
Microvascular dysfunction (Microclotting)
Mitochondrial impairment
Autonomic Nervous System Dysfunction / Vagus Nerve Dysfunction
3. Dysautonomia / POTS
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome and other autonomic disorders can produce:
Severe fatigue after activity
Tachycardia
Lightheadedness
Exercise intolerance
Mechanisms:
Impaired blood flow regulation
Reduced cerebral perfusion (hypoperfusion)
Excess sympathetic activation