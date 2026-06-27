Post-exertional fatigue (PEF) is an abnormal worsening of fatigue, symptoms, or function after physical, mental, or emotional exertion. It differs from normal tiredness because the symptoms are often disproportionate to the activity performed, may be delayed by hours or days, and can take days to weeks to recover from.

Major Causes of Post-Exertional Fatigue

1. Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS)

This is the classic condition associated with post-exertional fatigue, often called post-exertional malaise (PEM).

Features:

Marked worsening after exertion

Delayed onset (often 12–48 hours later)

Prolonged recovery

Cognitive dysfunction (”brain fog”)

Unrefreshing sleep

Orthostatic intolerance (possibly POTS) or other autonomic dysfunction

PEM is considered a hallmark feature of ME/CFS. Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

2. Long COVID [Post Acute Sequelae of COVID (PASC) or similar Spikeopathy including SARS-CoV2 mRNA vaccines.]

Many patients with Long COVID experience symptoms nearly identical to ME/CFS, including:

PEM

Dysautonomia

Cognitive impairment

Exercise intolerance

Proposed mechanisms include:

Persistent immune activation

Microvascular dysfunction (Microclotting)

Mitochondrial impairment

Autonomic Nervous System Dysfunction / Vagus Nerve Dysfunction

3. Dysautonomia / POTS

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome and other autonomic disorders can produce:

Severe fatigue after activity

Tachycardia

Lightheadedness

Exercise intolerance

Mechanisms: