Powassan virus disease

Powassan virus disease is a rare tick-borne viral infection caused by the Powassan virus disease, which belongs to the flavivirus family. Most infections cause no symptoms or only a mild illness, but in some people the virus invades the brain or tissues surrounding it, leading to severe neurological disease. Cases remain uncommon, although reported infections have increased in parts of North America as surveillance has improved and tick exposure has become more common.

Transmission

The virus is spread through the bite of infected ticks, primarily blacklegged ticks (Ixodes scapularis) in the eastern United States and parts of Canada, and related Ixodes species elsewhere. Unlike some other tick-borne infections, transmission may occur within minutes to a few hours after an infected tick attaches, making prompt tick checks helpful but not always sufficient to prevent infection. Powassan virus does not spread through routine person-to-person contact.

Symptoms and complications

Many infected people never develop symptoms. When illness occurs, early signs can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, and fatigue. In severe cases, the virus can cause encephalitis (brain inflammation) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord), resulting in confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, seizures, or paralysis. Some survivors experience long-term neurological problems, and severe infections can be fatal.

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosis typically combines clinical evaluation, a history of possible tick exposure, and specialized laboratory testing of blood or cerebrospinal fluid for antibodies or viral genetic material. There is no specific antiviral treatment approved for Powassan virus disease. Care focuses on supportive measures such as hospitalization when needed, management of brain swelling or seizures, and rehabilitation for persistent neurological deficits.

Prevention

The most effective prevention is avoiding tick bites. This includes using EPA-registered tick repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants in wooded or brushy areas, treating clothing and gear with permethrin when appropriate, performing thorough tick checks after outdoor activities, showering soon after coming indoors, and reducing tick habitat around homes. Because no human vaccine is currently available, personal protective measures remain the primary defense.