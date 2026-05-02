PMDD as a Neuroendocrine Sensitivity Disorder: Hormones, Neurotransmitters, and Clinical Implications

By Ruth Hobson, ND from DDI (repost) | April 28, 2026

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is increasingly recognized as a condition of heightened neurobiological sensitivity to normal cyclical hormone fluctuations versus its previous definition as a disorder of abnormal hormone levels. This evolving paradigm reframes PMDD as a complex neuroendocrine disorder in which hormones interact dynamically with neurotransmitter systems and stress-responsive pathways, contributing to predictable emotional, cognitive, and physical symptoms that emerge across the menstrual cycle.

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante

Estrogen and progesterone fluctuate predictably across the menstrual cycle; however, in PMDD, these normal oscillations provoke disproportionate central nervous system responses. Current models emphasize that the change in hormone levels, rather than absolute concentrations, is the primary driver of symptom onset, particularly during the late luteal phase.

Late luteal hormone decline appears to be a key trigger in PMDD, contributing to shifts in serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine signalling that can underlie mood changes, fatigue, and cognitive symptoms. Estrogen helps regulate serotonergic tone by influencing serotonin synthesis, receptor activity, and reuptake. In PMDD, heightened sensitivity to these hormonal shifts may provoke transient serotonin dysregulation and affective instability. Symptoms often resolve rapidly with the onset of menses, supporting a beneficial “withdrawal-like” response as the late luteal decline in estrogen and progesterone gives way to a new hormonal phase. This mechanism may help explain the unique efficacy of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), even when used intermittently during the luteal phase.

Progesterone metabolites, particularly allopregnanolone (ALLO), are potent modulators of the GABA-A receptor, the brain’s primary inhibitory system. In PMDD, altered sensitivity to ALLO is thought to be a key pathophysiological mechanism. Rather than reflecting a deficiency, patients may exhibit paradoxical or exaggerated responses to progesterone-derived neurosteroid, particularly ALLO, resulting in anxiety, irritability, and emotional dysregulation. This supports a “GABAergic withdrawal” model, wherein declining progesterone and ALLO destabilizes inhibitory tone and amplifies stress reactivity during the late luteal phase.

Emerging evidence highlights stress-induced neuroinflammation as a central contributor to PMDD. Hormonal fluctuations intersect with both inflammatory pathways and the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis, with downstream effects on serotonin, GABA, and the kynurenine pathway. Altered cortisol patterns, both exaggerated and blunted, have been observed, suggesting HPA axis dysregulation as a clinically relevant feature. Chronic or cyclical stress may further amplify inflammatory signaling, increasing vulnerability to mood dysregulation across the menstrual cycle.

While serotonin has been a primary focus, PMDD likely reflects broader neurotransmitter network involvement. Dopamine may influence motivation, reward processing, and executive function; GABA remains central to anxiety regulation and emotional stability; and acetylcholine may contribute to attention, cognition, and fatigue-related symptoms. These systems operate as an interconnected network shaped by hormonal signalling, stress physiology, and inflammatory inputs, highlighting the need for a systems-based clinical approach.

Comprehensive testing solutions are designed to support a functional, systems-based approach to complex conditions like PMDD.

Neurotransmitter testing provides a non-invasive assessment of key neurochemical pathways, offering insight into imbalances that may inform personalized interventions.

Adrenal (HPA axis) testing, including diurnal cortisol rhythm, helps identify patterns of stress dysregulation that may exacerbate hormonal sensitivity and symptom expression. Check out panels at DDI.

Incorporating neurotransmitter and HPA-axis assessment into clinical practice supports precision medicine approach, enabling practitioners to move beyond PMDD symptom suppression toward targeted, data-driven care.

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