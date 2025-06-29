Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Jul 9

https://sowl.co/p/uTGiM is payment link.

Folks are reporting some issues with QRC. Unsure why. Try this link: https://sowl.co/p/uTGiM will take you to the payment page.

https://psp.sendowl.com/s/pha-education/functional-medicine-education/priority-health-academy-2025-educational-program-by-phhm is the full page.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Jul 6

Time is running out. Save a bundle by signing up before July 15th.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Yusuf JP Saleeby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture