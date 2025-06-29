Priority Health Academy
Self-paced virtual education in integrative and functional medicine. A limited-time discount for the year.
Limited time offer for the Educational Only platform at the Priority Health Academy. A call to action for those clinicians out there who wish to learn the ins and outs of reformed-Functional Medicine and Integrative care for their patients. The program offers 24/7 Q&A via SIGNAL access to a private group and monthly Masterclasses. The basic program is available at $500 for the year until July 15th, 2025, when the fee increases. This program is normally $990 for the year.
Use Link below:
Priority Health Academy 2025 Educational Program (discount until July 15th, 2025) buy online | Sendowl
For more information on the programs, visit www.Priority-Health.us or email info.PHHM@gmail.com
To pay online go to:
https://psp.sendowl.com/s/pha-education/functional-medicine-education/priority-health-academy-2025-educational-program-by-phhm
https://sowl.co/p/uTGiM is payment link.
Folks are reporting some issues with QRC. Unsure why. Try this link: https://sowl.co/p/uTGiM will take you to the payment page.
https://psp.sendowl.com/s/pha-education/functional-medicine-education/priority-health-academy-2025-educational-program-by-phhm is the full page.
Time is running out. Save a bundle by signing up before July 15th.