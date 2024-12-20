Priority Health Academy (PHHM) taking it to the next levelHow we are promoting the new paradigm in our perpendicular (parallel) healthcare system. Like a Phoenix out of the ashes of a dysfunctional current system. Yusuf JP Saleeby MDDec 20, 2024∙ Paid912ShareIn 2025 I will be launching a RESIDENCE/Apprentice program in SC for any and all licensed and post-grads from traditional medical and healthcare programs. This program will focus on reformed-Functional Medicine and a new paradigm in medicine.This will educate graduates of the program in how to apply their knowledge in the new perpendicular healthcare sy…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Yusuf JP Saleeby MD.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext