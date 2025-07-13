https://psp.sendowl.com/s/2025-pha-symposium/top-10-lectures-from-the-past/priority-health-academy-symposium-2025-top-ten-by-phhm is the link to gain access to the TOP TEN lectures from the PHA (Plus 2) over the past few years (2020-2025).

Dr. Saleeby, the founder and medical director of PHA, has selected the top 10 lectures (some from Masterclasses) and a BONUS of two additional lectures (12 in total) for $125. This is intended for those not signed up for the PHA program, as this comes with signing up as a student. For information on becoming a ‘student’, please reach out to us at info.phhm@gmail.com or visit www.Priority-Health.us