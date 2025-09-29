The Priority Health Academy, one of the country’s best online and self-paced functional medicine educational programs for licensed clinicians, and also those in the general public who wish to learn more.

The PHA was organized in 2016 to answer a need for affordable, self-paced, and reformed functional medicine training. The academy is offering, through the month of October 2025 a deep discount of $250 off 1-year tuition and is locked in. Renew before expiration, and this rate locks in indefinitely. The usual annual tuition as of 2025 is $990 for the year. This offer expires the last day of October. Don’t miss out.