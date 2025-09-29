Priority Health Academy tuition discount
Only good through Month of October 2025; $250 off 1-year tuition and locked in.
The Priority Health Academy, one of the country’s best online and self-paced functional medicine educational programs for licensed clinicians, and also those in the general public who wish to learn more.
The PHA was organized in 2016 to answer a need for affordable, self-paced, and reformed functional medicine training. The academy is offering, through the month of October 2025 a deep discount of $250 off 1-year tuition and is locked in. Renew before expiration, and this rate locks in indefinitely. The usual annual tuition as of 2025 is $990 for the year. This offer expires the last day of October. Don’t miss out.
https://psp.sendowl.com/s/pha-fxmed-education/education/priority-health-academy-1-year-membership-special-pricing-by-phhm is the link you can take to pay for this one year term for tuition. Our staff will then send you via email contracts and further information. This offer is only good during the month of October 2025.