Radium Girls is an historic example of what happened most recently in our medical history.
Lies are lies, not matter how far back in history you go or how recent. Follow the Money Trail.
Take a trip down memory lane… how the US Radium Corporation bamboozled the American public and the poor young women into believing that radium (and licking the brushes) was SAFE. Check out the story and the bit of history in this short video: The Shocking Story of the Radium Girls
Does it remind you of something in the past 5-years? How the ‘‘industry…