Read your food labels and ingredient lists
The YUKA app may help you expedite this process. It can pull our hidden 'yuck" in your foods.
Infographic: How to Decode Food Labels & Ingredients | The Epoch Times for larger format.
Your Quick Label Survival Guide (Can we do this as a pop-out box?)
Start at the top: Serving size frames everything. Eat double, and you double the numbers.
Check sugar: Added Sugars should stay under 10% of daily calories—about 50 grams, or one soda. Less is better.
Scan sodium: Keep below 2,300 milligrams a day. Most of it hides in packaged soups, frozen meals, and restaurant food. Only important for those with NaCl sensitive blood pressure (HTN)
Watch for carbs: Refined starches act like sugar in the body, spiking blood glucose without lasting fullness. Carbs=Sugars in the end, and should be as low as possible. Basis behind LowCarb, KETOgenic and Carnivore Diets.
Check first 3 ingredients: They tell the story. Look for “whole” before the grain, not “multigrain.” Multiple sweeteners = more sugar than it seems.
Read % Daily Value: 5% or less is low, 20% or more is high. Aim low for sodium, sugar, and saturated fat; high for fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The RDA is the bare minimum as nutrients macros and micros are a bit higher for CAM practitioners.
Watch for red flags: Long chemical lists, artificial colors & sweeteners, partially hydrogenated oils, some seed oils, “natural” or “smoke” flavors.
Ref: LINK