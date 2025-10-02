Infographic: How to Decode Food Labels & Ingredients | The Epoch Times for larger format.

Start at the top: Serving size frames everything. Eat double, and you double the numbers.

Check sugar: Added Sugars should stay under 10% of daily calories—about 50 grams, or one soda. Less is better.

Scan sodium: Keep below 2,300 milligrams a day. Most of it hides in packaged soups, frozen meals, and restaurant food. Only important for those with NaCl sensitive blood pressure (HTN)

Watch for carbs: Refined starches act like sugar in the body, spiking blood glucose without lasting fullness. Carbs=Sugars in the end, and should be as low as possible. Basis behind LowCarb, KETOgenic and Carnivore Diets.

Check first 3 ingredients: They tell the story. Look for “whole” before the grain, not “multigrain.” Multiple sweeteners = more sugar than it seems.

Read % Daily Value: 5% or less is low, 20% or more is high. Aim low for sodium, sugar, and saturated fat; high for fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The RDA is the bare minimum as nutrients macros and micros are a bit higher for CAM practitioners.