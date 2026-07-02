Recently published in the IMA’s Journal of Independent Medicine the paper: Healthcare: A Wake-Up Call to Reclaim Excellence – Empowering the Next Generation of Physicians, Dentists, and Allied Healthcare Professionals (JIM Vol. 2, No. 3, 2026) The author, Jennifer Hibberd asks the question. There are answers in place.

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The mainstream medical establishment corrupted by the Flexner report of 1910 needs a major re-boot. The Flexner report moved focus away from patients and towards Pharmaceutical influence destroying the doctor-patient relationship. Years of festering brings us to today’s dysfunctional system. The petrochemical industry (Rockefeller) took over medical education to indoctrinate young doctors to write drugs. Standard of Care drugs are the byproduct of the petroleum industry (Standard Oil). New Medical Schools and Residency Programs will need to be established. This will take generations as a quick fix is impossible. Like they say, you cannot teach an old dog new tricks. It must be a total and complete reset for it to be most effective. To bridge the gap programs similar to my own Priority Health Academy will need to be established. Currently there are only a handful of similar ‘‘holistic, integrative and FxMed” training centers or programs around. Any such programs that are associated with mainstream medicine are inherently already carrying baggage and the influences of the pharmaceutical cabal. I recommend avoiding traditional mainstream medicine (MSM) programs even if they profess a ‘‘change’’ likely this is just propaganda and group speak. Enter a program like the Priority Health Academy (shameless plug) that is divorced from MSM and the evil influences of Big Pharma and Governmental agencies. It is a Pro-Patient program. Get your feet wet with our Annual Functional Medicine Symposium open to all available after July 15, 2026. For more info reach out to info.phhm@gmail.com or visit www.Priority-Health.us for information.

The NEXT step? PHA and others are getting together a think tank and a delegation to examine the potential of a new paradigm in healing arts education. A new Medical School if you will. It must be divorced from the unsustainable and corrupted health education system(s) that dominate today. Keep your eyes and ears open for future announcements. If you are interested in this movement please reach out to me (dr.saleeby@carolinaholisticmedicine.com).