Excerpt from “Wonder Herbs: A guide to three Adaptogens”

Original blog post: January 21, 2009

Saleeby, MD Yusuf

Abstract

One of the three Adaptogen herbs is discussed here. This is the introductory chapter of the book written by Dr. Saleeby and co-authored by Amber Keefer

Introduction to Rhodiola Rosea

By JP Saleeby, MD and Amber Keefer (co-author)

Photo by Steve Johnson Rhodiola rosea

There is a lot of ‘hype’ abound about a hot new herb supplement on the

market. Rhodiola rosea, more commonly known as Russian Golden Root or

Arctic Root, is considered to be a potent anti-aging herbal and a more

powerful alternative to the Adaptogen Ginseng. Because of its

versatility, this ‘rediscovered’ ancient herbal might quickly become

one of the most beneficial treatment alternatives prescribed by

practitioners of the Anti-aging or Longevity Medicine in the 21st

Century. This herb has also whet the appetites of herbalist in the west

as a new, improved and safer wonder herb than what is currently on the

shelves.Although Rhodiola rosea has been used in traditional folk

medicine in European and Eastern cultures for centuries, only recently

have Western scientists begun to take a closer look at this natural

plant product said to help the body cope with anxiety, fatigue,

depression, sleeplessness, injury and infection.

However, the

unique property that Rhodolia rosea possesses to relieve stress is what

has generated the most interest in the herb today. Recent research

reveals that increased stress in daily living may well be a major

factor contributing to chronic disease and premature aging, with

perhaps as many as 75% of all diseases related to aging occurring

because an individual’s stress level is too high. Prolonged periods of

stress are presumed to be a negative factor for they maintain high

serum levels of the stress hormone cortisol. While cortisol is a

necessary life saving hormone in a flight or fight response, sustained

levels over a prolonged period of time are harmful and catabolic

(having the ability to breakdown good tissue such as muscle.)In

addition, some studies indicate that taking Rhodiola rosea daily as an

herbal supplement stimulates the immune system and may, therefore, help

build immunity against bacterial and viral attack, including deadly

infections such as Anthrax and Smallpox and the SARS virus. And in a

world where the threat of biological warfare increasingly looms, a

robust immune system is critical for survival. While there are cures

for some of these illnesses, a strong immune system often means the

difference between life and death.

Scientific studies suggest

that Rhodiola rosea works by improving T-cell immunity, thereby,

increasing the body’s resistance to toxins that may accumulate when an

infection develops. It may also prevent the suppression of B-cell

immunity that can occur during stress. Science has long known that a

strong immune system is a chief factor in fighting illness and disease.

However,

stress suppresses immunity (by increasing levels of cortisol) and

destroys an individual’s resistance to various forms of bacterial or

virus attack. When we are under stress, much of the body’s energy is

expended or wasted. When we are chronically exposed to stress, our

other body systems are continuously being robbed of energy. As a

result, immunity and resistance to infection are lowered and one can be

plagued by chronic fatigue and immune dysfunction syndrome (CFIDS).

Rhodiola rosea strengthens the immune system by making an individual

less susceptible to stress. R. rosea may be the first line of defense

against CFIDS for example.

High physical stress and lowered

immunity can also contribute to obesity and/or cardiovascular problems

in pathways that are not so clear. Once again research in this area has

shows that Rhodiola rosea may assist in the body’s protein metabolism,

thereby aiding to suppress carbohydrate cravings and stimulate fat

burning. Good news for all those ‘weight watchers’ out there. Recently

it was discovered that R. rosea might activate adipose lipase, a key

enzyme required to burn the body’s fat stores. The herb’s ability to

reduce stress and lower serum fat and cholesterol levels is another way

it helps protect against heart attacks. Rhodiola also increases the

resistance of blood vessels to cholesterol plaque build-up.

Although the diverse health-promoting effects of Rhodiola rosea, now trademarked as Rhosavin 100TM and Arctic root™,

have been extensively studied in Sweden, Germany and the former Soviet

Union, until just recently, the medicinal benefits of this herb

remained largely unknown in the West. But as a growing number of

Americans seek alternatives to the adverse side effects and cost of

prescription medications, Rhodiola rosea is emerging as a popular

alternative or supplement to improve overall health and well-being

while tackling the issues of stress, dyslipidemia, hypertension and

obesity.

While the battle waged in the 1960’s to the early

1990’s on developing nuclear arms another battlefield emerged as equal

in importance as a public relations and nationalistic pride builder,

and that was athletic prowess in the international arena. How one

performed as a nation in the World Games or Olympic Games meant much to

Super Power leaders. Since the 1960’s, Soviet scientists have

contributed a wealth of research and knowledge to modern athletic

performance by identifying naturally occurring substances in plants

that help to build strength and increase endurance. Most of these

studies were primarily dedicated to finding ways to enhance an

athlete’s performance during the Cold War. In the search to find

athletic enhancers that were legal and not banned much has been learned

about how to improve everyone’s physical and mental potentials as we

age. Accordingly Soviet research on Rhodiola rosea has been shown to

significantly increase muscle adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and creatine

phosphate (CP) levels by increasing the levels of energy-rich fatty

acids released from adipose tissue. This is important because the human

body uses ATP molecules as a major source of energy. Other sources of

energy like carbohydrates and fat take longer to convert into energy we

can use. During intense exercise when the body needs a quick source of

energy, more ATP translates into more fuel for the muscles. Increasing

the amount of oxygen circulated to the brain and muscles is what helps

boost an individual’s energy level. That’s why the amount of strength

and endurance an athlete has depends on how quickly ATP can be made

available during exercise. In several controlled, clinical trials R.

rosea has been shown to increase both strength and muscle mass by

affecting the amount of oxygen available for prolonged physical

exertion. In addition, the herb seems to speed recovery time, not only

from strenuous training, but also from muscle strains and more serious

sports injuries. In other words, it helps the body’s cells utilize

oxygen more efficiently.

But these are just a few of the

numerous potential uses of Rhodiola rosea currently under further

scientific investigation. Substances in the herb are believed to have

strong antioxidant properties as well, stimulating norepinephrine,

dopamine, serotonin and acetylcholine neurotransmitter levels in the

brain. As an antioxidant, Rhodiola rosea may help protect the nervous

system from oxidative damage by cancer-causing free radicals. In

addition, documented clinical research suggests that Rhodiola rosea may

be beneficial to diabetics by increasing blood insulin and decreasing

glucagons (a hormone that increases serum glucose levels).

Supplementing

with Rhodolia rosea is also recommended for anyone prone to develop

Alzheimer’s disease, cancer patients, those with dysfunctional immune

systems, anyone suffering from anxiety, depression, fatigue, insomnia

or poor libido.

