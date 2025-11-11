Rhodiola rosea - Excerpt from Wonder Herbs book
A passage from a book on adaptogens
The Adaptogen Herb Rhodiola rosea
Excerpt from “Wonder Herbs: A guide to three Adaptogens”
Original blog post: January 21, 2009
Saleeby, MD Yusuf
Abstract
One of the three Adaptogen herbs is discussed here. This is the introductory chapter of the book written by Dr. Saleeby and co-authored by Amber Keefer
Introduction to Rhodiola Rosea
By JP Saleeby, MD and Amber Keefer (co-author)
There is a lot of ‘hype’ abound about a hot new herb supplement on the
market. Rhodiola rosea, more commonly known as Russian Golden Root or
Arctic Root, is considered to be a potent anti-aging herbal and a more
powerful alternative to the Adaptogen Ginseng. Because of its
versatility, this ‘rediscovered’ ancient herbal might quickly become
one of the most beneficial treatment alternatives prescribed by
practitioners of the Anti-aging or Longevity Medicine in the 21st
Century. This herb has also whet the appetites of herbalist in the west
as a new, improved and safer wonder herb than what is currently on the
shelves.Although Rhodiola rosea has been used in traditional folk
medicine in European and Eastern cultures for centuries, only recently
have Western scientists begun to take a closer look at this natural
plant product said to help the body cope with anxiety, fatigue,
depression, sleeplessness, injury and infection.
However, the
unique property that Rhodolia rosea possesses to relieve stress is what
has generated the most interest in the herb today. Recent research
reveals that increased stress in daily living may well be a major
factor contributing to chronic disease and premature aging, with
perhaps as many as 75% of all diseases related to aging occurring
because an individual’s stress level is too high. Prolonged periods of
stress are presumed to be a negative factor for they maintain high
serum levels of the stress hormone cortisol. While cortisol is a
necessary life saving hormone in a flight or fight response, sustained
levels over a prolonged period of time are harmful and catabolic
(having the ability to breakdown good tissue such as muscle.)In
addition, some studies indicate that taking Rhodiola rosea daily as an
herbal supplement stimulates the immune system and may, therefore, help
build immunity against bacterial and viral attack, including deadly
infections such as Anthrax and Smallpox and the SARS virus. And in a
world where the threat of biological warfare increasingly looms, a
robust immune system is critical for survival. While there are cures
for some of these illnesses, a strong immune system often means the
difference between life and death.
Scientific studies suggest
that Rhodiola rosea works by improving T-cell immunity, thereby,
increasing the body’s resistance to toxins that may accumulate when an
infection develops. It may also prevent the suppression of B-cell
immunity that can occur during stress. Science has long known that a
strong immune system is a chief factor in fighting illness and disease.
However,
stress suppresses immunity (by increasing levels of cortisol) and
destroys an individual’s resistance to various forms of bacterial or
virus attack. When we are under stress, much of the body’s energy is
expended or wasted. When we are chronically exposed to stress, our
other body systems are continuously being robbed of energy. As a
result, immunity and resistance to infection are lowered and one can be
plagued by chronic fatigue and immune dysfunction syndrome (CFIDS).
Rhodiola rosea strengthens the immune system by making an individual
less susceptible to stress. R. rosea may be the first line of defense
against CFIDS for example.
High physical stress and lowered
immunity can also contribute to obesity and/or cardiovascular problems
in pathways that are not so clear. Once again research in this area has
shows that Rhodiola rosea may assist in the body’s protein metabolism,
thereby aiding to suppress carbohydrate cravings and stimulate fat
burning. Good news for all those ‘weight watchers’ out there. Recently
it was discovered that R. rosea might activate adipose lipase, a key
enzyme required to burn the body’s fat stores. The herb’s ability to
reduce stress and lower serum fat and cholesterol levels is another way
it helps protect against heart attacks. Rhodiola also increases the
resistance of blood vessels to cholesterol plaque build-up.
Although the diverse health-promoting effects of Rhodiola rosea, now trademarked as Rhosavin 100TM and Arctic root™,
have been extensively studied in Sweden, Germany and the former Soviet
Union, until just recently, the medicinal benefits of this herb
remained largely unknown in the West. But as a growing number of
Americans seek alternatives to the adverse side effects and cost of
prescription medications, Rhodiola rosea is emerging as a popular
alternative or supplement to improve overall health and well-being
while tackling the issues of stress, dyslipidemia, hypertension and
obesity.
While the battle waged in the 1960’s to the early
1990’s on developing nuclear arms another battlefield emerged as equal
in importance as a public relations and nationalistic pride builder,
and that was athletic prowess in the international arena. How one
performed as a nation in the World Games or Olympic Games meant much to
Super Power leaders. Since the 1960’s, Soviet scientists have
contributed a wealth of research and knowledge to modern athletic
performance by identifying naturally occurring substances in plants
that help to build strength and increase endurance. Most of these
studies were primarily dedicated to finding ways to enhance an
athlete’s performance during the Cold War. In the search to find
athletic enhancers that were legal and not banned much has been learned
about how to improve everyone’s physical and mental potentials as we
age. Accordingly Soviet research on Rhodiola rosea has been shown to
significantly increase muscle adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and creatine
phosphate (CP) levels by increasing the levels of energy-rich fatty
acids released from adipose tissue. This is important because the human
body uses ATP molecules as a major source of energy. Other sources of
energy like carbohydrates and fat take longer to convert into energy we
can use. During intense exercise when the body needs a quick source of
energy, more ATP translates into more fuel for the muscles. Increasing
the amount of oxygen circulated to the brain and muscles is what helps
boost an individual’s energy level. That’s why the amount of strength
and endurance an athlete has depends on how quickly ATP can be made
available during exercise. In several controlled, clinical trials R.
rosea has been shown to increase both strength and muscle mass by
affecting the amount of oxygen available for prolonged physical
exertion. In addition, the herb seems to speed recovery time, not only
from strenuous training, but also from muscle strains and more serious
sports injuries. In other words, it helps the body’s cells utilize
oxygen more efficiently.
But these are just a few of the
numerous potential uses of Rhodiola rosea currently under further
scientific investigation. Substances in the herb are believed to have
strong antioxidant properties as well, stimulating norepinephrine,
dopamine, serotonin and acetylcholine neurotransmitter levels in the
brain. As an antioxidant, Rhodiola rosea may help protect the nervous
system from oxidative damage by cancer-causing free radicals. In
addition, documented clinical research suggests that Rhodiola rosea may
be beneficial to diabetics by increasing blood insulin and decreasing
glucagons (a hormone that increases serum glucose levels).
Supplementing
with Rhodolia rosea is also recommended for anyone prone to develop
Alzheimer’s disease, cancer patients, those with dysfunctional immune
systems, anyone suffering from anxiety, depression, fatigue, insomnia
or poor libido.
