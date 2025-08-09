Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin A. Quinn's avatar
Erin A. Quinn
8h

Unfortunately, medical education has changed in the direction of educating robots, practitioners that will prescribe pills as told by Big Pharma. The concept of finding the root of the cause and assisting the patient in their healing is not taught. I spent over 30 years working and teaching in medical education and have witnessed the change in medicine and in medical education.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah Moyer's avatar
Deborah Moyer
8h

God forbid a future health care provider actually learn how to heal patients! Crazy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yusuf JP Saleeby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture