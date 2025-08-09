A FNP Student approached me via email asking if I would be her clinical supervisor for a rotation she needed to complete her course work to become a nurse practitioner. I of course left at the opportunity as I have had dozens of FNP, PA students rotate with me since the early 2000s. I have had great relationships with YALE (a PA student who now works part-tme for us); a Clemson University student (who worked for us in the Inlet) after rotating. We have had several students from the Medical University of SC (MUSC). There were even interns from health science degrees at undergraduate colleges in SC. I have even been involved in rotating students from virtual programs (at least two I can remember). So when Liberty reached out for this student’s behalf and after several back-and-forth emails and paperwork to be filled out, I was in utter shock at the email rejection I received:

This email was followed by a reply asking them to take it to the Board of Directors for the university and the FNP program to reconsider a grave mistake by not allowing their students to pursue education in what I call the “wave of the future” in medicine. Their Faculty Leadership is “leading” the program and the students down a very dark road. And Liberty University of all programs, for Heaven’s sake.