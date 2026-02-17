St. Pope Fabian (also called St. Fabianus) was an early Christian pope and martyr of the 3rd century.

Pope: 236 – 250 AD

Died: January 20, 250 (in Rome)

Venerated by: Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican traditions

Patron saint of: Rome

Why is he notable

1. Remarkable election as pope

According to early Church historian Eusebius, Fabian was not even a leading candidate, Fabian was a layman visiting Rome. During the election for a new Pope, a dove reportedly landed on his head, which the crowd interpreted as a sign of the Holy Spirit, and he was immediately chosen as Bishop of Rome (Pope).

2. Strong early Church administrator

During his 14-year papacy he:

Organized Rome into districts under deacons Traditionally said to have divided the city into seven deaconries , each overseen by a deacon to care for the poor and manage charitable works.

Appointed officials to record martyr accounts

Helped stabilize divisions within the Roman Church

Supported missionary work (traditionally linked to sending missionaries to Gaul/France)

3. Martyrdom

He was killed during the persecution of Christians under Emperor Decius (around 250 AD), making him one of the early papal martyrs. Decius launched the first empire-wide persecution of Christians. Fabian was martyred for not renouncing his faith.

Burial: He was buried in the Catacomb of Callixtus on the Appian Way; his tomb inscription identifying him as “martyr” has been archaeologically confirmed.

St. Sebastian and Fabian pictured together by Pablo Vergos. I will post on St. Sebastian shortly

Historical importance

Considered one of the strong early organizers of the Roman Church .

His era marked increasing structure in Church administration and record-keeping.

Feast day is January 20 (shared with St. Sebastian)

St. Fabian is remembered for steady leadership during a relatively peaceful period followed by faithful witness unto death when persecution arose.

St Fabian pray for us.