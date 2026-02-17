Saint Fabian (also a Pope)
An early Christian Pope & martyr AKA St. Fabianus.
St. Pope Fabian (also called St. Fabianus) was an early Christian pope and martyr of the 3rd century.
Pope: 236 – 250 AD
Died: January 20, 250 (in Rome)
Venerated by: Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican traditions
Patron saint of: Rome
Why is he notable
1. Remarkable election as pope
According to early Church historian Eusebius, Fabian was not even a leading candidate, Fabian was a layman visiting Rome. During the election for a new Pope, a dove reportedly landed on his head, which the crowd interpreted as a sign of the Holy Spirit, and he was immediately chosen as Bishop of Rome (Pope).
2. Strong early Church administrator
During his 14-year papacy he:
Organized Rome into districts under deacons
Traditionally said to have divided the city into seven deaconries, each overseen by a deacon to care for the poor and manage charitable works.
Appointed officials to record martyr accounts
Helped stabilize divisions within the Roman Church
Supported missionary work (traditionally linked to sending missionaries to Gaul/France)
3. Martyrdom
He was killed during the persecution of Christians under Emperor Decius (around 250 AD), making him one of the early papal martyrs. Decius launched the first empire-wide persecution of Christians. Fabian was martyred for not renouncing his faith.
Burial: He was buried in the Catacomb of Callixtus on the Appian Way; his tomb inscription identifying him as “martyr” has been archaeologically confirmed.
Historical importance
Considered one of the strong early organizers of the Roman Church.
His era marked increasing structure in Church administration and record-keeping.
Feast day is January 20 (shared with St. Sebastian)
St. Fabian is remembered for steady leadership during a relatively peaceful period followed by faithful witness unto death when persecution arose.
St Fabian pray for us.