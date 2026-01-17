With a lion (from a legend where he removed a thorn from its paw). While Saint Jerome was living in a monastery, a lion limped into the courtyard, frightening the monks. Jerome noticed that the lion was suffering, not aggressive. He calmly approached it and found a thorn stuck in its paw. Jerome gently removed the thorn and cleaned the wound.

Grateful, the lion became tame and stayed with the monastery, often helping the monks and protecting their donkey or goods. From then on, the lion was said to follow Saint Jerome like a loyal companion.

Compassion over fear – Jerome shows care instead of violence

Kindness transforms – even something feared can become peaceful

Wisdom and mercy – traits associated with Saint Jerome

Because of this story, a lion is one of Saint Jerome’s main symbols in art, often shown sitting quietly beside him.