Saint Jerome (c. 343-420)
St. Jerome translated Old Testament Bible from Hebrew into Latin and revised the Latin translation of the New Testament. Known as a Doctor of the Church.
Saint Jerome (c. 347–420 AD) was an important early Christian scholar, priest, and saint, best known for translating the Bible into Latin.
Here’s a clear overview:
Who was St. Jerome:
Born in Stridon (in the Roman Empire, near today what we call Croatia/Slovenia area). He was highly educated in the city of Rome, especially in Latin and Greek.
He lived much of his later life as a monk and scholar in Bethlehem.
Why he’s famous:
He translated the Bible (New Testament) into Latin, creating the Vulgate, which became the standard Bible of the Western Church for over 1,000 years.
He translated much of the Old Testament directly from Hebrew into Latin which was unusual at the time and improved accuracy.
Contributions
Biblical translation and commentary
Defense of Christian teachings through letters and debates
Promotion of monastic life and serious study of Scripture
You will often see Saint Jerome depicted:
With a lion (from a legend where he removed a thorn from its paw). While Saint Jerome was living in a monastery, a lion limped into the courtyard, frightening the monks. Jerome noticed that the lion was suffering, not aggressive. He calmly approached it and found a thorn stuck in its paw. Jerome gently removed the thorn and cleaned the wound.
Grateful, the lion became tame and stayed with the monastery, often helping the monks and protecting their donkey or goods. From then on, the lion was said to follow Saint Jerome like a loyal companion.
Compassion over fear – Jerome shows care instead of violence
Kindness transforms – even something feared can become peaceful
Wisdom and mercy – traits associated with Saint Jerome
Because of this story, a lion is one of Saint Jerome’s main symbols in art, often shown sitting quietly beside him.
Wearing red robes (symbolizing his status as a cardinal, though cardinals didn’t exist in his lifetime)
Surrounded by books or a skull, symbolizing learning and reflection
Saint Jerome is the patron saint of:
Translators
Biblical scholars
Librarians
Archivists
Students
He is especially associated with translation and study because of his work translating the Bible into Latin (the Vulgate). He is considered one of only a few Doctors of the Church.
St. Jerome pray for us.