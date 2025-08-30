The history of St. Luke primarily refers to Luke the Evangelist, one of the most important figures in early Christianity. He is traditionally regarded as the author of the Gospel of Luke and the Acts of the Apostles in the New Testament.

His name was Luke (Loukas in Greek); according to history, he was a physician (in Colossians 4:14 – Paul refers to him as “the beloved physician”). He is also believed to be a Gentile (non-Jewish), likely Greek and the only non-Jewish writer of the New Testament. He wrote in high-quality Greek, showing classical education.

Luke’s Role in Early Christianity

A travel Companion of St. Paul : Luke traveled extensively with the Apostle Paul during his missionary journeys (2 Timothy 4:11; Philemon 1:24). He was there with St. Paul until the final days of his imprisonment.

Eyewitness Accounts: Though not one of the original Twelve Apostles (OG) or a direct eyewitness to Jesus’ ministry, Luke claims to have carefully researched and compiled testimonies from those who were (Luke 1:1–4).

Writings

Gospel of Luke

The third book of the New Testament.

Focuses on: Jesus’ compassion for the poor, sinners, and marginalized The role of women The work of the Holy Spirit Emphasis on prayer The universality of salvation (this is good news for all people, not just the Jews) In Luke’s version of the Beatitudes, he has Jesus proclaim: “Blessed are you poor, for yours is the kingdom of God.”



Famous Parable

The rich man and Lazarus (also called the parable of Dives and Lazarus) is a parable of Jesus from the 16th chapter of the Gospel of Luke. Speaking to his disciples and some Pharisees, Jesus tells of an unnamed rich man and a beggar named Lazarus:

"There was a certain rich man who was clothed in purple and fine linen and fared sumptuously every day. But there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, full of sores, who was laid at his gate, desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man's table. Moreover the dogs came and licked his sores. So it was that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels to Abraham's bosom. The rich man also died and was buried. And being in torments in Hades, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. "Then he cried and said, 'Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus that he may dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.' But Abraham said, 'Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things; but now he is comforted and you are tormented. And besides all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed, so that those who want to pass from here to you cannot, nor can those from there pass to us.' "Then he said, 'I beg you therefore, father, that you would send him to my father's house, for I have five brothers, that he may testify to them, lest they also come to this place of torment.' Abraham said to him, 'They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them.' And he said, 'No, father Abraham; but if one goes to them from the dead, they will repent.' But he said to him, 'If they do not hear Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded though one rise from the dead.' "

— Luke 16:19–31

Acts of the Apostles

A sequel to the Gospel of Luke

Chronicles the spread of Christianity after Jesus’ resurrection

Focuses on the ministries of Saints Peter and Paul

Shows the growth of the early Church from Jerusalem to Rome

Death and Legacy

Death : Not definitively recorded, but tradition holds that Luke died at the age of 84 in Boeotia (modern-day Greece), possibly as a martyr.

Feast Day : Western Christianity / Roman Catholic : October 18 Eastern Orthodox Church : October 18 (Julian calendar)

Patron Saint of : Physicians and surgeons Artists and painters Bachelors Notaries



Symbol and Iconography

Often represented with an ox or bull , one of the four living creatures in Ezekiel and Revelation, symbolizing sacrifice and service.

Commonly depicted writing or holding a scroll or gospel book.

