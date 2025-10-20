Today October 20th is the feast day of St. Paul of Cross (1694-1775) was an Italian (Republic of Genoa) mystic, preacher and founder of the Passionist Congregation. He was canonized in 1867 by Pope Pius IX.

His birth name was Paolo Francesco Danei and he grew up a devout Catholic. In his youth he experienced intense spiritual experiences and a desire to dedicate himself to a life with God. He founded a new order of the Passion of Christ also known as the Passionists in 1720. The Passionists are a contemplative and apostolic order with key features such as wearing a distinctive black-habit with a heart shaped emblem bearing the words Jesu IPI Passio (the Passion of Jesus Christ) pictured below. They preach missions, conduct retreats and offer spiritual guidance. The rule of life for this order is poverty, chastity, obedience and a fourth vow to promote the memory of the Passion.

Quote from Saint Paul of the Cross:

“The Passion of Jesus is a sea of sorrows, but also a sea of love. Ask the Lord to teach you to fish in this sea.”

Interestingly enough a wonderful and spiritual Passionist Priest by the name of Paul Vaeth was the priest officiating over my first marriage in Savannah, GA. We got to know Fr. Paul at the Newman Center (Catholic Student Center) at East Carolina University where I was a resident in medicine. He came down from Greenville, NC to perform the marriage ceremony.

St Paul of the Cross pray for us.