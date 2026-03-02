He lived during the Roman Empire (near Milan, where our 2026 Winter Olympic Games are being held) and was killed during the persecution of Christians under Emperor Diocletian (around 288 AD). He was initially tied to a post or tree and shot with arrows, though this did not kill him. He was, according to tradition, rescued and healed by Irene of Rome, which became a popular subject in 17th-century painting.

Martyrdom of Saint Sebastian , by Il Sodoma, c. 1525, one of many common depictions