Saint Sebastian (c. AD 255 – c. AD 288)
Patron saint for Athletes. From Milan, where the Winter Olympics are being held in 2026.
St. Sebastian, an early Christian saint and martyr from the 3rd century. Not much is known historically for certain about St. Sebastian, but he was venerated in Milan even in the time of St. Ambrose (Doctor of the Church). After his martyrdom, he was buried on the Appian Way near the present-day Basilica of St. Sebastian. He shares the same feast day as St. Febian.
He lived during the Roman Empire (near Milan, where our 2026 Winter Olympic Games are being held) and was killed during the persecution of Christians under Emperor Diocletian (around 288 AD). He was initially tied to a post or tree and shot with arrows, though this did not kill him. He was, according to tradition, rescued and healed by Irene of Rome, which became a popular subject in 17th-century painting.
In all versions of the story, shortly after his recovery he went to Diocletian to warn him about his sins, and as a result he was clubbed to death.
He’s the patron saint of archers, athletes, and plague victims, among others.
His feast day is typically celebrated on January 20.
St Sebastian, pray for us