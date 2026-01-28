St. Thomas Aquinas (Feast Day is Jan. 28), known as the Angelic Doctor, was born of a wealthy family in 1225 and was ordained a priest of the Order of Preachers. A brilliant lecturer and philosopher, he wrote extensively on the mind of man and the mind of God in The Summa Theologica.

He composed many of the hymns associated with the mystery of the Eucharist, such as Salutaris Hostia. We recommend Peter Kreeft's (ed.) A Summa of the Summa.

More:

Saint Thomas Aquinas (c. 1225–1274) was a medieval Catholic priest, philosopher, and theologian—one of the most influential thinkers in Western history.

Who he was:

Born in Italy; joined the Dominican Order

Studied and taught in Paris and Italy

Canonized as a saint in 1323

Declared a Doctor of the Church for the importance of his teaching

What he’s known for

Bringing together faith and reason : He argued that truths discovered by human reason (like philosophy) and truths revealed by God (theology) cannot truly contradict each other.

Using Aristotle: Aquinas adapted Aristotle’s philosophy to Christian theology, which shaped Catholic thought for centuries.

Major works

Summa Theologiae – his most famous work, a massive, organized explanation of Christian theology written in a question-and-answer format.

Summa Contra Gentiles – aimed at explaining Christian beliefs to non-Christians using reason.

Key ideas (very briefly):

Five Ways : Five philosophical arguments for the existence of God (e.g., from motion, cause, contingency). More on the Five Ways below….

Natural Law : Moral principles can be known through human reason because they’re part of human nature.

Virtue ethics: A good life is about developing virtues (like justice, courage, temperance) guided by reason and grace.

Influence on the world:

Central to Catholic theology

Important in philosophy, ethics, and law

Still studied today in schools, universities, and seminaries

More on the Five Ways:

1. The Argument from Motion

Things in the world are moving or changing .

Anything that moves is moved by something else.

This can’t go back forever.

Therefore, there must be a First Mover that started all motion → God.

2. The Argument from Cause and Effect

Everything that exists has a cause .

Nothing can cause itself.

An endless chain of causes doesn’t explain anything.

So, there must be a First Cause → God.

3. The Argument from Contingency

Things in the world come and go (they don’t have to exist).

If everything were like that, then at some point nothing would exist .

But something exists now.

Therefore, there must be a necessary being that always exists → God.

4. The Argument from Degrees of Perfection

We compare things as better or worse , more or less good, true, or noble.

These comparisons imply a maximum standard .

There must be something that is perfect in goodness and truth → God.

5. The Argument from Design (Teleological Argument)

Non-thinking things in nature act in ordered, purposeful ways .

Order implies intelligence .

Therefore, there must be an intelligent designer → God.

Important note

Aquinas didn’t think these prove everything about God—only that a being we call God exists. Faith and revelation are still needed to know more. On BTW you are not likely to find an atheist in any foxhole.

Saint Thomas Aquinas is the patron saint of Catholic schools, universities, students, philosophers, theologians, and academics, known as the "Angelic Doctor," and a Doctor of the Church. He is depicted in images wearing a black and white Dominican habit with symbols of wisdom like a sun, star, book, quill, or dove.

St Aquinas pray for us.