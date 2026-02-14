Saint Valentine was a Christian martyr from the 3rd century in the Roman Empire (c. mid-200s), traditionally honored on February 14. He is best known today as the saint connected with Valentine’s Day and is often called the patron saint of lovers — though historically he was mainly remembered as a martyr for the Christian faith.

St. Valentine….

Lived in the 3rd century (around AD 270). He was likely a priest or bishop who ministered to Christians during heavy persecution of the early Church.

St. Valentine was probably executed (then it was in vogue to behead) during persecution under the Roman Emperor Claudius II.

Buried somewhere along the Via Flaminia (road) in Rome.

Why the history is confusing…

There may not have been just one Valentine:

Early records mention at least two martyrs named Valentine (Rome and Terni).

Some scholars think they were two different men, others think they were actually the same person with two traditions. There were even more saints with the name Valentine in early Christianity, but these two are the ones most associated with the feast.

❤️ Why he became connected to love

Interestingly, this came much later:

Originally remembered mainly as a martyr. In the Middle Ages, writers like Geoffrey Chaucer helped link his feast to romance and springtime courtly love. Legends later grew (like secret marriages or healing miracles), but historical proof is limited.

Today

Still recognized as a saint and martyr. St Valentine was removed from the universal liturgical calendar in 1969 [post-Vatican II thingie] due to limited historical data, but still listed in the Roman Martyrology. (Is the Church hung up on EBM… evidence-based maxims? This is a play on EBM (evidence-based medicine))

Catholic vs Orthodox views of him:

Orthodox view of Saint Valentine Core idea:

Orthodoxy honors him mainly as a martyr → not primarily as a “love saint,” and not tied strongly to Feb 14 culturally. Usually commemorated on: July 6 (Roman presbyter Valentine) July 30 (Valentine of Terni), here again maybe two people. Some Orthodox calendars may list him among saints but not emphasize Feb 14. Orthodox tradition does not generally treat him as patron of romantic love. Orthodox theological emphasis Martyrdom and imitation of faithfulness to Christ Less focus on “patron saint of X” categories, but the Roman Catholic Church considers him the patron Saint of couples, happy marriages, and sometimes epilepsy, beekeepers. The East has the suspicion of commercial / romantic reinterpretation of saints. Think the uptick in purchases of roses and expensive dinners and presents. Orthodox cultures emphasize other saints as models of marriage and family life.



Happy Valentine’s Day everyone

St(s) Valentine pray for us.