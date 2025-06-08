What is a bacteriophage (phage)?

A bacteriophage, or simply phage, is a type of virus that infects and replicates within bacteria. The word originates from "bacteria" and the Greek word phagein, meaning "to eat" — so it literally means "bacteria eater." A millions of years battle between bacteria and other organisms and viruses for dominance. Way before humans existed on our planet microbes (bacteria) and phages existed.

phage

Key Features of Bacteriophages: