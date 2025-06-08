SARS (COVID) virus becomes a bacteriophage (phage) in human gut microbiome
From a new study published in F1000Res 2025 Apr 23:11:292. doi: 10.12688/f1000research.109236.2. eCollection 2022.
What is a bacteriophage (phage)?
A bacteriophage, or simply phage, is a type of virus that infects and replicates within bacteria. The word originates from "bacteria" and the Greek word phagein, meaning "to eat" — so it literally means "bacteria eater." A millions of years battle between bacteria and other organisms and viruses for dominance. Way before humans existed on our planet microbes (bacteria) and phages existed.
Key Features of Bacteriophages:
Structure: Most have a head (capsid) that contains their genetic material (DNA or RNA), and an appendage or tail (landing gear of you will) used to attach to bacterial cells and inject their genetic material. (more after the break)