Schisandra chinensis, Schisandra sphenanthera, or just schisandra for short. AKA as Magnolia vine and other names such as: five flavor berry, Gomishi, Omicha, Omija and Ngu Mie Gee.

This herb used widely in TCM (Wu vei zi) and in Asia (and Russia) for medicinal purposes and in teas.

Schisandra berries

Schisandra has a long-storied history of use in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to treat a wide array of conditions from respiratory (coughs), liver conditions & stomach disorders. It has a place in a class of herbals known as adaptogens. It is found in a variety of formulas for fatigue and insomnia. Its Chinese name, Wu Wei Zi, means five-flavored fruit, to reflect the five flavors recognized in TCM: sour, bitter, sweet, pungent/acrid (umami), and salty. It is a part of the Korean culture to drink extracts of this berry in a tea.

In vitro studies in Western EBM suggest that schisandra has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may be useful as an anticancer agent. It has some cardioprotective effects. While other studies show it has effects to protect the liver, enhance endurance and metabolism. Some suggest it is neuroprotective and enhances cognitive function and even has some antimicrobial properties.