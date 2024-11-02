Sermon on the Mount. c.1860 painting by Henrik Olrik - St. Matthew Church altarpiece- Copenhagen
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.
Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.