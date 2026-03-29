April 11th KT Event venue change. We will now gather at Joey Tomatoes Deli at 1034 Chuck Dawley Blvd in Mt. Pleasant. The event will start at 4PM, and there will be food and beverages served. The topic is Situational Awareness delivered by guest speaker Ryan Geho. Please come and meet the core group of Knights Templar for the Charleston-area Priory. We maintain a Facebook Page here.

RSVP is appreciated.