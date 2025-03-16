Sixth Station of the Cross - Veronica wipes the face of Jesus
A Catholic tradition is representing a journey of Jesus to the crucifixion. There are 14-stations of the cross and this is one hits home for me with a modern lesson.
A Catholic tradition during the Lenten Season is the story of the journey of Jesus to the crucifixion. There are 14-stations of the cross and this is one that hits home with a modern lesson for me. Saint Veronica follows the procession of Jesus carrying the cross to his own crucifixion and along the way she comes out of the crowd at her own peril to w…