Photo by Tom Caillarec

Small Fiber Neuropathy (SFN)

Small fiber neuropathy (SFN) is a disorder affecting the small sensory and autonomic nerve fibers of the peripheral nervous system. These fibers play a critical role in regulating:

Pain and temperature sensation

Heart rate and blood pressure

Sweating

Digestion and bladder function

Certain aspects of sexual function

Unlike large-fiber neuropathies, SFN frequently escapes detection on routine nerve conduction studies and EMGs, since those tests primarily assess larger nerve fibers.

Clinical Presentation

The symptoms of SFN vary considerably from patient to patient and may involve sensory disturbances, autonomic dysfunction, or a combination of both.

small fiber neuropathy

Sensory Symptoms

Many patients describe abnormal sensory experiences such as:

Burning pain

Electric shock–like sensations

Tingling or “pins and needles”

Stabbing discomfort

Heightened sensitivity to touch or heat

Cold sensations

Numbness, often beginning in the feet and gradually ascending in a “stocking” distribution

Symptoms may fluctuate over time and can range from intermittent irritation to persistent, debilitating pain.

Autonomic Symptoms

Because small nerve fibers also regulate involuntary bodily functions, autonomic symptoms are common and may include:

Dizziness upon standing

Rapid heart rate or palpitations

Abnormal sweating

Gastrointestinal disturbances such as constipation, diarrhea, or nausea

Urinary dysfunction

Dry eyes or dry mouth

For some patients, autonomic dysfunction may be as disabling as the sensory symptoms themselves.

Underlying Biology

SFN develops when small nerve fibers become injured, inflamed, dysfunctional, or progressively degenerate.

The two primary fiber types involved are:

A-delta fibers , which transmit sharp pain and temperature signals

C fibers, which mediate burning pain, itch sensation, and autonomic signaling

When these fibers are damaged, they may become either underactive or pathologically overactive. Reduced activity can lead to numbness and diminished sensation, whereas excessive or unstable signaling may produce burning pain, hypersensitivity, or spontaneous abnormal sensations.

Researchers have also proposed several additional mechanisms that may contribute in certain patients, including:

Immune-mediated inflammation

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Ion-channel abnormalities affecting nerve excitability

Causes of Small Fiber Neuropathy

SFN is best understood not as a single disease, but as a pattern of nerve injury that can arise from many different underlying conditions.

Metabolic Causes

Metabolic dysfunction is among the most common contributors and includes:

Diabetes mellitus

Prediabetes

Metabolic syndrome

Obesity

Autoimmune and Inflammatory Causes

A number of autoimmune disorders have also been associated with SFN, including:

Sjögren syndrome

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Celiac disease

Sarcoidosis

Nutritional and Toxic Causes

Damage to small nerve fibers may also occur through nutritional deficiencies or toxic exposures, such as:

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B6 toxicity

Chronic alcohol exposure

Chemotherapy agents

Certain medications and antibiotics

Infectious Causes

Several infections have been linked to SFN, including:

HIV

Hepatitis C

Lyme disease

(particularly in acute neuroborreliosis, while chronic associations remain debated)

Genetic Causes

Inherited sodium-channel disorders and certain hereditary neuropathies may predispose some individuals to SFN.

Idiopathic Cases

Despite extensive evaluation, a substantial proportion of patients never receive a clearly identifiable cause. These cases are classified as idiopathic SFN.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing SFN can be challenging because standard nerve conduction studies are often normal. As a result, diagnosis typically relies on a combination of clinical history, objective testing, and evaluation for potential underlying causes.

Skin Biopsy

Skin biopsy remains one of the most widely accepted confirmatory tests.

A small skin sample is analyzed to measure:

Intraepidermal nerve fiber density

Reduced nerve fiber density supports the diagnosis of SFN.

Autonomic Testing

When autonomic symptoms are present, additional testing may include:

QSART (quantitative sudomotor axon reflex testing)

Tilt-table testing

Heart rate variability analysis

Laboratory Evaluation

Blood testing is commonly performed to identify potentially reversible contributors, including:

Glucose and hemoglobin A1c

Vitamin B12 levels

Thyroid studies

Autoimmune markers

SPEP/immunofixation

Inflammatory markers

Treatment

Management focuses first on identifying and addressing the underlying cause whenever possible.

Treating Contributing Conditions

Examples may include:

Improving glucose control

Correcting nutritional deficiencies

Treating autoimmune disease

Eliminating toxic exposures

Symptom Management

Neuropathic pain is often treated with medications such as:

Gabapentin

Pregabalin

Duloxetine

Tricyclic antidepressants

Topical lidocaine or capsaicin

Supportive lifestyle measures may also improve overall symptom burden, including:

Exercise within tolerance

Sleep optimization

Limiting alcohol consumption

Improving metabolic health

Although treatment can significantly improve quality of life, symptom control often requires ongoing adjustment and individualized care.

Diagnostic and Scientific Nuance

SFN has become increasingly recognized over the past two decades, particularly among patients with neuropathic pain or autonomic symptoms despite otherwise normal neurological testing.

Some clinicians believe the disorder remains substantially underdiagnosed. Others caution that SFN may occasionally be over-attributed to nonspecific symptoms without sufficient objective evidence.

In general, the strongest diagnoses combine:

Consistent clinical symptoms

Objective findings, particularly skin biopsy or autonomic testing

A plausible associated condition or biological mechanism

Prognosis

The long-term course of SFN varies considerably.

Some patients stabilize over time, while others improve after early identification and treatment of the underlying cause. In many cases, symptoms become chronic but manageable. Severe progressive autonomic dysfunction is less common, though it can be profoundly disabling when it occurs.