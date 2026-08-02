Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
8h

So many of us with this condition, from our chatroom conversations, have been misdiagnosed for years , many also told it was mental illness etc .

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yusuf M. Saleeby, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture