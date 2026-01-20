Some Key Drugs linked to Dementia
What the public should be aware of is that several drug classes are linked to dementia, often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's Disease. Some but not all are reversible.
Key Drug Classes Linked to Dementia Risk:
Anticholinergics:
This class of drugs block acetylcholine, affecting memory and thinking.
Examples: First-gen antihistamines (Benadryl, Chlor-Trimeton), some antidepressants (tricyclics like Doxepin, Amitriptyline), bladder meds (Oxybutynin), some IBS/Parkinson’s meds.