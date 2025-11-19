Information in this article has been pulled from a lecture by SpermidineLIFE.

From a presentation by Dr. Melissa Cano, PhD; Olivera Ivanic

What is spermidine?

A natural polyamine, found in ALL living organisms and cells

It is essential for cellular function.

Rich in foods like Wheat germ (#1); Natto, soybeans, aged cheese, mushrooms, peas, nuts, apples & pears, and broccoli

Molecule with 7-carbon atoms, 3-nitrogen and 5-hydrogen atoms.

1/3 in humans, which is about 6 to 12mg is via oral uptake in diet or supplements, 1/3 is via cellular metabolism, and 1/3 is by intestinal production (gut microbes).

As we age, spermidine levels drop; by 60 years of age, levels are at 50%.

Spermidine is essential for autophagy. This cellular cleanup mechanism requires spermidine for proper function.

Caloric restriction (fasting) increases autophagy via Sirtuin-1 pathway, Rapamycin and Metformin do similar via mTORC1 and AMPK, however, Spermidine utilizes EP300 and FOXO3A pathways to turn on autophagosomes.

Triple action of Spermidine: Autophagy, Anti-inflammatory, and Antioxidant.

Spermidine prolongs life in various organisms such as flies and mice in studies and in human cell cultures.

Kiechl et al. 2018, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, shows that lifespan increased by 5.7 years on average. Lowers mortality, lowers cancer and CVDz risk. When 146 nutrients were analyzed in this 2018 study, spermidine came out with the strongest inverse association with mortality.

Hofer et al. 2024, Nature Cell Biology study shows that spermidine is necessary for fasting-mediated autophagy and longevity.

Kaorop et al. 2025, Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology showed that spermidine offers cardiometabolic protection comparable to estrogen in menopausal conditions.

Zhang, et al. 2024 Nature Cell Biology showed spermidine mediates acetylhypusiation of RIPK1 to suppress DM onset and progression. (T2DM study)

Spermidine eIF5A activation triggers autophagy; RIPK1 inactivation by spermidine prevents necroptosis.

Gut dysbiosis causes lower spermidine levels and results in obesity and T2DM. By restoring spermidine and/or gut production, it is bidirectional. Healthy gut microbes produce spermidine, and spermidine in turn promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Alsaleh, et al in pre-print paper shows spermidine mitigates immune cell senescence and boosts vaccine responses in healthy older adults.

Mackert, et. al. in pre-print shows spermidine alleviates depression.