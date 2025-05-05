WWII F-82 Fighter Plane

Spikeopathy refers to a set of pathological conditions that have been suggested to result from the spike (S1-spike) protein produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus or, in some discussions, from the spike protein generated by COVID-19 vaccines.

The term "spikeopathy" is not widely accepted in mainstream scientific literature, and it tends to appear more often in certain online discussions or alternative health sources. The idea behind it is that the spike protein, whether from the virus or the vaccine, may cause negative effects on the body, potentially leading to various symptoms or long-term health problems.